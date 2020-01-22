Discover the Story of 7th Sector’s Cyberpunk World on Consoles Next Month

Developer Sergey Noskov’s seventh Sector initially hit PC through Steam again in March 2019. Quickly console gamers may also have an opportunity to discover the title’s “mysterious cyberpunk world.” seventh Sector will come to the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Nintendo Swap, and Xbox One platforms in a few weeks on February fifth.

A teaser trailer for seventh Sector’s PS4 launch just lately went reside on-line. Test it out within the video beneath:

In a Twitter submit, writer Typically You (Drowning) revealed that extra particulars about seventh Sector’s imminent console launch will floor later right this moment. Hopefully, the upcoming information will make clear whether or not the console model can also be on monitor to obtain free DLC, which consists of the “Museum” add-on and the soundtrack on Steam. The “Museum” DLC is a first-person expertise that permits gamers to discover a museum, the place they will go to displays and work together with numerous objects.

seventh Sector takes gamers on an journey by way of a mysterious and immersive cyberpunk world. Along with navigating an “intricate path,” puzzle fixing and coming face-to-face with hazard rests on the expertise’s core. There’s a lot to find, too. Whereas exploring, gamers will gather data dispersed all through the sport world, which aids in uncovering the world’s story.

The entire above shall be managed by the participant’s controlling a number of characters. Apparently, most will possible have a distinct expertise, given the branching system that consists of 4 endings. This stage of immersion additionally presents itself in seventh Sector’s music, courtesy of the soundtrack by No person’s Nail Machine.

[Source: Sometimes You on Twitter via Gematsu]