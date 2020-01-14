Discovery of body found in grassy area of Brampton ‘suspicious’

Peel Regional Police are investigating a suspicious dying after a physique was present in a grassy Brampton space on Monday night.

Police have been known as to an space close to Nexus Ave. and Fogal Rd., within the Hwy. 50 and Hwy. 7 space, at about 6 p.m. after a physique was discovered.

“We are treating this as suspicious, but are waiting for the coroner to do a post-mortem,” Const. Sarah Patten stated.

“We don’t have an age or gender at this time.”

It’s unknown how lengthy the physique might have been there. The intercourse of the lifeless individual was not launched.

Murder detectives are monitoring the investigation.