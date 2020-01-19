Disgraced ex police officer is found guilty of gross misconduct

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Disgraced former PC Andrew Brooks met the then 16-year-old in Maidstone city centre in Kent in March 2018 earlier than inviting her again to his home for intercourse

A married police officer had intercourse with a 16-year-old woman regardless of officers investigating her disappearance as a lacking particular person, a misconduct panel has discovered.

Brooks, who resigned from the Met final 12 months, slept with whereas his spouse was away for the weekend and continued to textual content her even after she revealed her age.

They continued texting till Brooks realised the woman, recognized solely as Miss X, was being investigated as a lacking particular person by police.

A misconduct panel discovered that Brooks pressured the woman into protecting their sexual encounter secret, breaching police requirements by discreditable conduct and an absence of integrity.

The breaches have been confirmed on the stage of gross misconduct. The panel concluded that, had PC Brooks nonetheless been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.

The panel heard that when Brooks came upon that police had visited her home in connection together with her disappearance, he texted her begging: ‘Are you able to please promise me that this would possibly not get again to me. I’ll lose the whole lot.’

Ms X advised him it would not, the panel mentioned he ought to know from his police coaching that forcing ‘a baby to lie may trigger critical emotional hurt and abuse’.

The panel heard he advised Miss X that he had tried to take his personal life the earlier December, and that the information of his infidelity would ‘kill his spouse’.

Police council John Goss mentioned: ‘These are some fairly weighty issues to be placing on the shoulders of a 17-year-old woman, are they not?’

‘I had already defined a number of the difficulties I used to be going by (to her),’ Brooks replied.

He advised the listening to he was involved his spouse, who additionally labored for Kent Police as civilian employees, may see his title hooked up to the case if it ever crossed her desk and realised he had been untrue.

Brooks stays married to his spouse.

The panel concluded whereas Brooks didn’t breach police requirements by kissing the woman within the park, the panel discovered he did stress Miss X to hide his id regardless of her being weak and in doing so had dedicated gross misconduct.