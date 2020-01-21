Disgraced Prince Andrew Has Been A ‘Rock’ For The Queen Amid Megxit Fallout

With Megxit plaguing the information, it’s been some time since we checked in on the opposite royal member of the family who prompted fairly a stir over the previous few months.

As you’ll recall, Prince Andrew has additionally taken a step again from the royal highlight for the “foreseeable future” following his disastrous interview with the BBC relating to allegations made towards him of sexual abuse and connections to convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the 59-year-old, it has all the time been rumored that he’s the “favorite son” of Queen Elizabeth II, and he has additional stepped into that position amid fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s large resolution.

A senior royal supply spilled to The Solar the father-of-two has been a “rock” to the monarch and Prince Philip in the course of the traumatic time:

“Andrew has been talking to her constantly on the phone and has now gone up to stay with her for a few days. He obviously has spare time on his hands but he would have been there as a shoulder to cry on anyway.”

Serving as a “tower of strength” for his mother, the disgraced royal appears to be having fun with the standard time he’s getting in together with his mother and father:

“He sees a lot of the Queen at Windsor, probably more than any other royal, and he is her rock at the moment. Behind the scenes we are talking about a family falling apart and Andrew is doing his best to shore things up. He may be finished in the eyes of the public but he feels it is his duty to support the Queen and Prince Philip and get them through this ordeal.”

Her Majesty's third little one has lengthy been considered her "favorite," although we assume issues have modified a bit in the previous couple of months.

Though his personal dilemma has clearly taken a backseat to Meg and Harry’s needs to develop into “financially independent,” his personal demons aren’t removed from thoughts:

“It has taken him a while but he has finally realised what a fool he has been and he is beside himself with remorse. He knows he has let the Queen and the monarchy down and it’s going to be very difficult for him to regain the public’s respect. He wants to do as much as he can to make it up to his mother.”

Nonetheless, fellow senior members of the royal household have cautioned him towards making too many waves, shared the confidant:

“Both Prince Charles and Prince William have told him there is no way back for the time being. If he hadn’t made such a dreadful mistake he would now be a leading senior royal helping the Queen and stepping into many of the causes and patronages that Harry and Meghan will probably abandon. But as things stand he can only take a backseat role.”

The insider added:

“Regardless of his failings he’s immensely loyal and a workforce participant, as he was within the Navy. He’s a proud father and he would love his daughters Bea and Eugenie to take up a number of the royal slack, however that doesn’t appear to slot in with Charles’s need for a slimmed down monarchy. Andrew thinks his daughters might do an outstanding job with the each day stuff and the Queen could be very keen on them, however the levers of energy are shifting.”

Ideas on all of the royal drama, Perezcious readers?! Tell us (under) within the feedback!!

