Dismembered Body Of 83-Year-Old Woman Found In Freezer In France

France:

Firefighters responding to a home hearth in central France discovered the dismembered physique of an 83-year-old lady in her freezer on New Yr’s Day, sources near the investigation informed AFP on Thursday.

The girl’s grandson, in his 30s, was questioned on the scene and detained pending additional investigations.

The hearth brigade stated it was referred to as on Wednesday night to a home in an remoted hamlet within the Haute-Vienne division of France.

They managed to place out a hearth, which was contained to a single room, however had been at first unable to seek out any occupants in the home.

Firefighters and police searched the property and located the mutilated corpse of the 83-year-old within the freezer, one supply with data of the investigation stated.

The grandson, who was on the home, made conflicting statements to police, a second supply stated.

A submit mortem examination will likely be carried out as a part of the investigation.

