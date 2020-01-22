Disney Channel Producing Pilot Starring Pro Wrestling Legend

Disney Channel is getting in to the professional wrestling recreation, type of. Mexican wrestling legend Blue Demon, Jr is getting his personal present.

Deadline studies that Disney Channel has ordered a pilot for a present referred to as “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon.” This present will star Blue Demon, Jr.

The report didn’t notice that any professional wrestling can be on the present, as a substitute former NWA Champion will play a Superhero. He’ll co-star with a yet-to-be solid actress who will play his 13 12 months outdated niece, Violet.

Blue Demon, Jr’s niece is chosen by a magical masks to be the successor to him as a Superhero.

We’ll should see if this present will get picked up by Disney Channel for a full season run. They’re presently casting the present in Los Angels and Mexico. The pilot will shoot within the new couple of months.