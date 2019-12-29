Former Disney Channel actor Devan Leos caught an enormous break in courtroom this week, taking a plea deal that avoids jail time utterly over an tried homicide beef.

The 21-year-old actor, who famously performed Alan Diaz for greater than 40 episodes on Disney XD‘s Mighty Med from 2013 to 2015, had been underneath the gun on accusations he used his automobile to run down a homeless particular person after a dispute final yr. However now, with the plea deal, it seems like he’s able to put this behind him… on some very favorable phrases.

The previous chid actor pled no contest to at least one rely of tried homicide again in April over an incident that occurred in December 2018. Legislation enforcement sources reported that on the time, Devan and a buddy had been at a 7-Eleven in El Lay after they received into an argument with a transient.

One factor led to a different, and whereas Devan and his buddy had been stepping into their automobile, the transient kicked it. As an alternative of pulling away and letting issues go, although, Leos allegedly drove in the direction of the particular person, accelerated a number of instances, and hopped the curb, ultimately putting and flattening the sufferer together with his automobile. WTF?!

Nicely, issues wound by way of the courtroom system this yr after his plea deal again in April, and now we all know the end result: Leos will probably be sentenced to 5 years probation, and he should additionally full 120 hours of volunteer work at a homeless shelter together with 30 days of labor out on the highways with CalTrans. Apparently, with that plea, the one rely of assault with a lethal weapon was tossed off the report for good.

So principally it appears like Leos is due for a pair months of volunteer work to repay his debt to society. Contemplating he was going through tried homicide fees at one level… yeah, we’d say this can be a fairly favorable approach for him to get off and work down by way of lesser fees, isn’t it?! Nonetheless, it’s been some time since he’s carried out any TV work in Hollywood, so this can be about it for his profession. He picked a hell of a (dangerous) option to exit, not less than…

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! For a case like this, with tried homicide on the desk, is probation getting off too simple?? Ought to he have carried out some jail time?! Sound OFF together with your opinions about every part right here within the feedback (beneath)…