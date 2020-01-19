Disney is making a massive rebrand to 20th Century Fox

After shopping for the studio final 12 months, Disney is initiating a big rebrand of 20th Century Fox, the group behind the X-Males and Deadpool films.

As a substitute of being often called 20th Century Fox, the studio will now be titled 20th Century Studios, whereas Fox Searchlight Photos will probably be modified to easily Searchlight Photos.

The logos of every model received’t be considerably altered, which means you’ll be able to nonetheless sing alongside to that triumphant 20th Century fanfare earlier than future films.

Though Disney hasn’t formally clarified the rationale for the change, Selection experiences the rebrand is a bid to distance itself from earlier Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch and right-wing Fox Information community.

It’s not clear whether or not Disney additionally intends to take away the Fox identify from TV firms 20th Century Fox Tv and Fox 21 Tv Studios. HEARALPUBLICIST has reached out to Disney for remark.

Disney purchased the Fox studios in a $71bn deal final March, a merger which means Fox superheroes, such because the X-Males, might be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (additionally owned by Disney) sooner or later.

Disney is about to additional make its mark on the leisure panorama with the launch of streaming service Disney within the UK and different territories this Spring. Though the platform is at present out there within the US, Canada and The Netherlands, British viewers can subscribe to the service from March 31st 2020.

In addition to a packed library of previous movies and reveals, Disney will host a brand new string of Marvel and Star Wars titles, together with a forthcoming untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence starring Ewan McGregor.