Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Live Stream Reddit Online

The annual “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” celebration airs Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, with special sneak peeks at attractions coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. The televised celebration will be hosted by artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer. Joining as co-hosts are ABC’s “black-ish” star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records artist and star of Disney’s “The Lion King” JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film.
This year, the Christmas “parade” recording will occur from November 7, 2019, to November 10, 2019, at the Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Magic Kingdom. Each park will have its segments recorded on a separate day, but we don’t yet have the day-by-day schedule. (We’ll update this post once we do.)
As always, select Cast Members and guests are recruited for the prime viewing areas closest to the stages. However, regular guests visiting Walt Disney World on these days may fill in available space and watch the recording of segments if they so desire. In actuality, only stage performances and interviews will be recorded at Walt Disney World, and not the traditional parade segments.
Rather, those traditional parade segments will be recorded at Disneyland. We don’t yet have dates for Disneyland, but it should likewise be in early November 2019, as Disney uses this footage for Thanksgiving specials in addition to the popular ABC’s Disney Christmas Day Parade. (Who knows…maybe this year there will also be something on Disney+ as well!)
