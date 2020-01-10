Disney Princes Are REAL! This ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Proposal Will Make You Believe In Happily Ever After!

This is without doubt one of the cutest proposals we’ve ever seen! It hits us proper in our Disney-raised hearts!

Lee Loechler knew his girlfriend, Dr. Sthuthi David, completely adored Sleeping Magnificence. So he deliberate a particular screening at a neighborhood theater. Solely this was a really particular version.

In the intervening time Prince Charming awakens Aurora with a kiss, the animation modifications to a particular one created by an illustrator (it took over SIX MONTHS!) displaying Lee and Sthuthi as an alternative.

Cartoon Lee pulls out a hoop — and in a little bit of Disney magic, tosses it to the real-life Lee!

That’s when the lights come on and Lee pops the query, saying:

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart, so I’m gonna take my time.”

Awwww. However the cartoon Lee is aware of to not dawdle and factors to his watch! Ha!

Selfless princess Sthuthi truly pauses in the course of her personal proposal and worries in regards to the theater viewers not getting to observe the tip of their film, saying:

“Oh my god, these poor people.”

Lee factors out “they’re all in on it,” main Sthuthi to show round for the primary time and spot the ENTIRE little theater home is stuffed with their household and pals! Superb!

Lee then says:

“I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves.”

He then explains to the viewers “she’s a cardiologist.” Cute!

FINALLY, Lee truly pops the query, asking:

“Sthuthi David, M.D. — will you live happily ever after with me?”

And OF COURSE, she says sure in any case that!

See the superb real-life Disney ending (under)!

