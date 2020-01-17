Disney princesses, Wil Wheaton, Ninja Turtles co-creator coming to Denver Pop Culture Con

Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photograph by Jesse Grant/Getty Photos for Disney)

This yr’s Denver Pop Tradition Con is bringing the voices of Disney princesses, nerd hero and “Stark Trek: The Next Generation” actor Wil Wheaton, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of the Monkees, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman to Denver this summer season.

The friends, introduced on Denver Pop Tradition Con’s web site, symbolize a sliver of the probably lots of of artists, writers, authors, TV and movie actors and different geektastic names the conference will announce earlier than it hits the Colorado Conference Middle, July Three-5.

The Disney princesses are voice actors Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”), Paige O’Hara (Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”), Jodi Benson (Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”) and Linda Larkin (Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin”). Different celeb friends embody Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor on “Smallville”) and Tom Welling (Clark Kent/Superman on “Smallville”).

Pace passes for the occasion, previously often called the Denver Comedian Con, are already offered out, however three-day grownup tickets ($99) and single-day passes are nonetheless accessible. New this yr: reductions for army and first responders (use the code “weremember”) and college students (use the code “studentsrule”).

Skip the service charges by selecting up tickets on the AXS field workplace on the Denver Coliseum Saturdays, 11 a.m.-Three p.m., or go to axs.com. Whereas tickets for youths 2-12 are free and good for all three days, they should be reserved with an grownup ticket buy, in response to the web site.

This yr’s occasion payments itself as “a star-spangled con” that includes “the ultimate 4th of July party,” in response to the occasion’s Fb occasion web page. That features downtown fireworks, scorching canines, particular occasions and “guests who play or create characters that celebrate America’s birthday (hint, hint).”

May that “hint” be Chris Evans — who has performed Captain America within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Examine again right here for the most recent.

