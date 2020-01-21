Disney+ UK release date has been brought forward a week and price has been confirmed

Disney has introduced ahead the UK launch of its streaming platform Disney by one week.

The service, which has been reside within the US since November 2019, will now be obtainable within the UK from 24th March 2020 and can launch in most different EU territories on the identical day.

The worth of a subscription has been confirmed at £5.99 a month for UK customers, or alternatively £59.99 for a full yr’s subscription.

In line with Disney, the platform, “offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands.”

The perfect reveals to look at on Disney UK

This consists of TV reveals and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nationwide Geographic, whereas there will even be a spread of authentic content material as properly.

Star Wars spin-off sequence The Mandalorian, which debuted throughout the Atlantic on the finish of final yr, will probably be obtainable on the service from launch, as will Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection and The World In accordance To Jeff Goldblum.

Subscribers will have the ability to benefit from the Disney expertise on most main cellular and related TV units at launch, together with gaming consoles, streaming media gamers, and good TVs.