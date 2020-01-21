Disney+ will launch in the UK on March 24 for £5.99 a month 

By Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline

Disney is lastly coming to the UK because the leisure big strikes ahead its timeline for a launch and confirms it would now go dwell on March 24.

The platform might be house to authentic content material, movies and different sequence from studios together with Disney, Pixar and Marvel in addition to the Star Wars universe.

Since launching within the US final yr it has been an infinite hit, with greater than ten million folks subscribing on the primary day.

It’s seen as a significant participant in an more and more crowded streaming market that already options Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV .

Disney has confirmed that the brand new service will price £5.99 for a month-to-month subscription, or £59.99 to join a yr.

On the identical date, the service can even go dwell in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Among the many programmes accessible at launch might be The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed sequence set on the planet of Star Wars.

The Mandalorian spawned one of many viral sensations of 2019, with child Yoda dominating social media.

Disney will go dwell to clients within the UK and elements of Europe on March 24. It would price £5.99 a month for a subscription or a yearly payment of £59.99

The platform would be the unique streaming location for movies launched by the Walt Disney Studios from 2020, the corporate mentioned.

When it was launched within the US in November, the service gained greater than 10 million subscribers on its first day, though some clients had been provided a yr of the service freed from cost with some telephone and home-internet plans.

Disney didn’t break down the place the subscriptions got here from or in the event that they had been free or paid month-to-month or yearly.

Netflix has gathered round 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

Disney has not but revealed if its UK catalogue of content material might be as in depth because the US model and says the small print of its content material might be introduced nearer to launch.