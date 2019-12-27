Disneyland hits capacity, temporarily stops selling tickets

Disneyland quickly stopped promoting every day tickets Friday when the Anaheim theme park reached capability amid the busy winter vacation season.

The self-described “Happiest Place on Earth” quickly reaches capability a couple of instances a yr, often in the course of the peak vacationer seasons in mid-summer and round Christmas. Friday’s halt in every day ticket gross sales marks the primary crowding incident for the reason that Could 31 opening of a $1-billion growth to construct Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge within the northwest nook of the park.

The brand new land expanded the scale of the park from 85 acres to almost 100 acres. Disney representatives have by no means publicly disclosed the capability of the park, however earlier than the growth opened, insiders stated its restrict was 80,000. Disney doesn’t launch every day attendance figures, however longtime Walt Disney Imagineering director Kim Irvine revealed a couple of months in the past that Disneyland attendance of 65,000 is a “normal” day.

The park issued an announcement Friday, noting that Disney California Journey, adjoining to Disneyland, remained open Friday. Guests with annual passes might nonetheless enter Disneyland, however visitors with “park-hopper” tickets to go to each parks had been allowed to go to solely California Journey till the crowding at Disneyland subsided.

“Visiting the Disneyland Resort during the holidays is a tradition for many people, and on high demand days like today, we do all we can to welcome as many guests as possible,” the assertion stated.

Friday marked the primary time since Could 31, when Galaxy’s Edge opened, that Disneyland has needed to halt every day ticket gross sales to manage crowding. (Hugo Martin / Los Angeles Occasions)

Wait instances for the preferred rides, together with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and House Mountain, ranged from 65 minutes to 2 hours Friday afternoon.

Along with the 14-acre growth, the park moved planters, widened sidewalks, banned extra-wide child strollers and eradicated smoking areas to assist accommodate the crush of individuals anticipated when Galaxy’s Edge opened.

Disneyland is the second-most-visited theme park on this planet, behind Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida, in accordance with an annual attendance examine by the Los Angeles consulting agency Aecom and Themed Leisure Assn., a commerce group for theme park designers and producers. Disneyland drew 18.7 million guests final yr whereas the Magic Kingdom hosted 20.9 million guests, each up 2% from the yr earlier than.

The park‘s popularity has brought crowding issues since opening day in 1955. But because the entire resort is hemmed on all sides by the Santa Ana Freeway and major thoroughfares, expanding has not been easy. To make space to build the Galaxy’s Edge growth, the park demolished three points of interest, a restaurant and several other workplace buildings.