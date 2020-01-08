Disq – “Daily Routine” Video

Below the identify Disq, childhood buddies Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock have emerged out of Madison lately as one of the vital promising acts working within the indie-rock sphere, purveyors of guitar songs punchy, catchy, and sensible sufficient to transcend traits. We named them a Band To Watch final yr simply earlier than internet hosting them at our SXSW social gathering. Earlier than that, they caught our consideration with their contribution to Saddle Creek's Doc collection, and it appears the label took as a lot of a liking to them as we did as a result of at this time Disq are saying their debut album for the Omaha indie mainstay.

Collector is preceded at this time by a video for opening monitor “Daily Routine.” It's a hard-hitting multi-part pop-rock suite that jogs my memory of the top of Abbey Street given the Automotive Seat Headrest remedy. “I love my daily routine / Spend my hours on computer screen,” deBroux-Slone sings. “I lay around for a while / Get feeling like I'm supposed to be.” Within the Coool-directed video, Disq's lineup (now expanded to 5 members) suffers the toll of our mundane, tech-medicated existence.

Some extra context from deBroux-Slone: ​​

“Daily Routine” is a tune about an intense private battle. In darkish occasions, life can really feel like a cycle that I'm trapped in – repeating again and again with no technique of escape. It's straightforward to fall right into a void, pondering that everyone else has all of it discovered, whereas shedding sight of the truth that many others really feel precisely the identical means. The tongue-in-cheek lyrics are a coping mechanism for me as generally with the ability to chuckle at my very own state of affairs is the one factor that may make me really feel higher. Sonically the tune ended up a unfastened template for the sound of many different songs on the album; expressing emotions merely by means of loud guitars.

Watch under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Daily routine”

02 “Konichiwa Internet”

03 “I'm Really Trying “

04 “D 19 “

05 “Loneliness”

06 “Fun Song 4”

07 “Gentle”

08 “Trash”

09 “I Wanna Die”

10 “Drum In”

TOUR DATES:

01 / 14 – London, UK @ The Lexington (5 Day Forecast)

01 / 15 – London, UK @ The Outdated Blue Final

03 / 16 – 22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

04 / 03 – Iowa Metropolis, IA @ Mission Creek Pageant

04 / 04 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

04 / 06 – Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager Home ^

04 / 07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

04 / 09 – Boston, MA @ Nice Scott ^

04 / 10 – New York, NY @ Tough Commerce ^

04 / 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

04 / 12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

04 / 14 – Nashville, TN @ Excessive Watt

04 / 15 – Kansas Metropolis, MO @ Uptown Theater

04 / 17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04 / 18 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Court docket

04 / 20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

04 / 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

04 / 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~ ​​

04 / 24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

04 / 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

04 / 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ seventh St Entry

05 / 01 – Madison, WI @ Excessive Midday Saloon

w / The Districts

^ w / Pom Pom Squad

~ w / Lady Friday

Collector is out three/6 through Saddle Creek. Pre-order it right here.