December 31, 2019 | four:54pm

View of the reproduction of Paris’ Eiffel Tower in Gomez Palacio, Durango State, Mexico. AFP by way of Getty Photos

A person torn up over a break up along with his spouse tried to throw himself off the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.

No, not that one.

This man climbed La Torre Eiffel — Spanish for “The Eiffel Tower” — a 224-foot down-scaled reproduction of the historic Parisian monument in Mexico, and stayed there for 40 minutes till cops and kin had been in a position to coax him down, the Mexican information company Milenio reported.

The 39-year-old man, who was not recognized, started his climb of the landmark in Gomez Plaza in Durango at 11:30 a.m., telling authorities he wished to finish it everywhere in the heartbreaking break up.

He was checked out by the Pink Cross when he lastly got here right down to earth and was taken to an area hospital for psychiatric analysis, Milenio stated.

The Durango tower was a present from the French Consulate in Mexico in 2005. A second, smaller reproduction at simply 65 toes excessive, sits in Guadalajara. Each are dwarfed by the 1,000-foot-tall real tower in France.