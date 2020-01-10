Distressing moment a monkey is electrocuted in China – before his brother rushes to the rescue

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

This distressing footage reveals a younger monkey screeching in ache as it’s electrocuted by a reside wire earlier than its sibling rushes to its rescue.

The dramatic incident was captured by witnesses inside Qianling Park in Guiyang, south-western China, on 4th January.

Within the video, park-goers will be heard screaming in misery because the younger rhesus macaque seems to obtain repeated electrical shocks from a cable hanging from a teahouse’s air-conditioning unit.

It screeches in ache however is unable to let go of the wire till one in every of its bigger siblings jumps onto the roof of the constructing and pulls the wire away.

The heroic animal can be left quickly paralysed by the electrical present as witnesses attempt in useless to warn the monkeys.

The stunning incident ends with each macaques lastly in a position to break away as they fall off the roof and run away.

Native resident Ms Gong, who will be heard screaming within the video, informed native media: ‘There’s an air-conditioning unit on the roof of the teahouse.

‘The air conditioning has an uncovered wire which the playful monkey began fidgeting with.

‘As quickly because the monkey grabbed the wire, it obtained an electrical shock and none of us may rescue it.

‘Its brother or sister jumped onto the roof to reserve it and in addition obtained a shock.

‘It managed to let go [of the cable] and each leapt off.’

Ms Gong mentioned neither monkey was harmed.

Park administration mentioned in a press release to native media that they had been wanting into the uncovered wire and would ship for repairs.