“Distressing News”: PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Shabana Azmi’s Injury

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his concern over actor Shabana Azmi’s accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway and wished her a speedy restoration.

PM Modi stated in a tweet that the information of Shabana Azmi’s damage was “distressing.”

“The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery,” he stated.

Ms Azmi’s collided with a truck close to Khalapur space at Mumbai-Pune expressway.

She was instantly rushed to MGM Hospital and later shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

In response to medical doctors, she has suffered head-injury and there was slight harm to spine.

Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling along with her, escaped with a minor damage.