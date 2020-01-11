Disturbed Over Allegations Of Violence On Students: Union Minister

Ramesh Pokhriyal stated he was disturbed after he received to know college students allegedly unfold violence

New Delhi:

Union Human Useful resource Improvement Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated he was disturbed after he received to know that some college students have been alleged of spreading violence within the Jawaharlal Nehru College.

He stated: “I am disturbed after hearing that the initial investigations of the Delhi police have found out that some students were involved in the violence in the JNU. This is really unfortunate. Violence and lawlessness won’t be tolerated in the universities.”

“We are committed to provide peaceful educational environment in the educational institutions. We won’t let them become the centre of violence and politics. I have been informed that thousands of students have got themselves registered in the JNU,” stated Mr Pokhriyal.

The minister additionally appealed the scholars to proceed with their research in the course of the winter session of the college.

“I would like to appeal the students who have been stopped from getting registered and other students that they should get them registered immediately and continue with the educational activities along with maintaining gracefull environment in the university,” he added.

The Delhi Police’s Particular Investigation Group (SIT), headed by DCP Crime Pleasure Tirkey, probing the JNU violence, have recognized 10 college students together with JNU College students Union chief Aishe Ghosh.

