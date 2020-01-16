Disturbing evidence in Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy points to his murder: pathologist

Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes had burst capillaries after his physique was present in his Manhattan jail cell, suggesting that the convicted pedophile was doubtless murdered by means of handbook strangulation and didn’t grasp himself, a forensic pathologist says in a TV interview.

In a clip offered to The Publish from a “Dr. Oz” particular set to air Thursday, former New York Metropolis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden discusses his theories and examines graphic pictures.

Amongst them are the burst capillaries and the truth that Epstein’s decrease extremities had been pale and never purple or bluish, which he mentioned would have been the case had he hanged himself in August on the Manhattan Correctional Middle.

“The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part on the legs. These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t,” Baden tells Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Ouncesthen exhibits grotesque photographs of Epstein’s eyes.

“These little hemorrhages, tiny little blood splotches. What do these particular hemorrhages, burst blood vessels, tell you? Why is it a red flag?” he asks the pathologist, who was employed by Epstein’s brother, Mark, to look at an post-mortem on the disgraced financier.

Dr. Ouncesand Dr. Michael Baden focus on Jeffrey Epstein’s post-mortem 2019 Sony Photos Tv

Ouncesthen exhibits grotesque photographs of Epstein’s eyes.

“These little hemorrhages, tiny little blood splotches. What do these particular hemorrhages, burst blood vessels, tell you? Why is it a red flag?” he asks the pathologist, who was employed by Epstein’s brother, Mark, to look at an post-mortem on the disgraced financier.

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Baden replies.

“With a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye,” he provides.

Baden additionally says it was “very unusual, especially in a prison situation” that the reason for demise was modified to hanging after being deemed inconclusive.

“The initial death certificate was issued at the time of the autopsy, it’s pending further study, getting more information,” he says.

“Five days later it was changed to hanging suicide and one of the things the family wishes to know, the estate wishes to know is, what was that additional information that caused them to change it when five months later and the family still doesn’t know what happened to in the first encounter and what happened to him when he was found dead,” he says.

Dr. Ouncesand Dr. Michael Baden check out Jeffrey Epstein’s eye. 2019 Sony Photos Tv

In an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” earlier this month, Baden additionally mentioned that “the forensic evidence released so far, including autopsy, point much more to murder and strangulation than the suicide and suicidal hanging.”

An post-mortem picture of the 66-year-old’s hyoid bone, on the base of his neck, confirmed it damaged in three locations, which Baden informed “60 Minutes” is unprecedented in a suicidal hanging.

Town ME’s workplace has mentioned it stands “firmly’’ behind its ruling that Epstein killed himself whereas awaiting trial on sex-trafficking prices

Legislation enforcement sources have informed The Publish that authorities imagine Epstein tied one finish of a jail sheet round his neck and the opposite round a mattress railing earlier than kneeling ahead, hanging, till he died.

The “Dr. Oz” particular will air at 1 p.m. EST throughout Fox networks.