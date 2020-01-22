Divij Sharan Advances To Men’s Doubles Second Round In Australian Open

India’s Divij Sharan and his companion from New Zealand Artem Sitak on Wednesday progressed to the second spherical of the Australian Open males’s doubles occasion after beating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa in Melbourne. Sharan and Sitak bought the higher of the Portuguese-Spanish duo 6-Four 7-5 in an exhilarating one hour 28 minute encounter. The duo will subsequent face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavio-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan-Luke Bambridge.