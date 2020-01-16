Divyanka Tripathi shares romantic post for husband Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary….

House / TV / Divyanka Tripathi shares romantic publish for husband Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary. See pics

Up to date: Jan 16, 2020 14:51 IST

Tv actor Divyanka Tripathi penned a romantic be aware for her husband and tv actor Vivek Dahiya on their four-year engagement anniversary. Within the be aware, which was shared on Instagram, she wrote that once you discover the ‘right soul’, elements like appears to be like and financial institution stability don’t matter.

Sharing photos of their romantic moments at a carnival, Divyanka wrote, “It’s not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes… It’s about the #RightSoul your soul can connect with! Thank you @vivekdahiya for engaging with me on this day 4 years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day…that’s how much we loved each other that we didn’t want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever!”

“Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity! Lot’s of love! Wishing you all #HappyMakarSankranti and ourselves #HappyEngagementAnniversary!” she added.

Divyanka and Vivek, who labored collectively within the present Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had been first launched by their mutual pal and co-star Pankaj Bhatia in August 2015, with the suggestion that the 2 ought to get married. After their engagement, she had instructed The Instances Of India in an interview, “After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don’t think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage.”

Vivek had mentioned, “Our friend felt we were like-minded people. We started meeting regularly only after we got our parents’ approval. We were both at a marriageable age and were not interested in a fling.”

After being engaged for slightly over 5 months, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in a conventional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July eight, 2016. The marriage was a close-knit affair with round 200 friends in attendance.

