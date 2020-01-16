DIY Reunion Booked For WWE Worlds Collide

WWE will maintain a Wolds Collide occasion this 12 months as a substitute of a TakeOver earlier than the Royal Rumble. Throughout WWE NXT this week they booked an enormous NXT vs NXT UK match that might steal the present.
#DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been in lots of battles each as a group and as opponents. They are going to group up as soon as once more at WWE Worlds Collide and tackle Mustache Mountain from NXT UK.
Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have quite a bit to show and Gargano & Ciampa might be nice opponents to assist them carry out at a prime stage. You possibly can take a look at the whole card thus far under
Imperium vs Undisputed Period
NXT Girls’s Title
Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm
Finn Balor vs Ilja Dragunov
#DIY vs Mustache Mountain
NXT Cruiserweight Title
Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. TBA (From NXT UK) vs. TBA (From NXT UK)
