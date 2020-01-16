DIY Reunion Booked For WWE Worlds Collide

WWE will maintain a Wolds Collide occasion this 12 months as a substitute of a TakeOver earlier than the Royal Rumble. Throughout WWE NXT this week they booked an enormous NXT vs NXT UK match that might steal the present.

#DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been in lots of battles each as a group and as opponents. They are going to group up as soon as once more at WWE Worlds Collide and tackle Mustache Mountain from NXT UK.

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have quite a bit to show and Gargano & Ciampa might be nice opponents to assist them carry out at a prime stage. You possibly can take a look at the whole card thus far under

Imperium vs Undisputed Period

NXT Girls’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm

Finn Balor vs Ilja Dragunov

#DIY vs Mustache Mountain

NXT Cruiserweight Title

Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. TBA (From NXT UK) vs. TBA (From NXT UK)