Dizzying 360-degree footage shows what it’s like to throw a BMW superbike around bends

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 15:17 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:19 EST, 21 January 2020

A superbike racer has recorded himself dashing round bends at virtually 80mph utilizing a 360-degree digital camera.

Peter Hickman, 32, from Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire, captured the unimaginable footage as he threw his BMW into corners at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk at 78mph.

The video exhibits Hickman’s view in addition to his physique actions and battles with the throttle and brakes as he dives around the observe.

Peter Hickman (pictured), 32, from Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire, captured the unimaginable footage as he threw his BMW into corners at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk

The video exhibits Hickman’s (pictured) view in addition to his physique actions and battles with the throttle and brakes as he dives around the observe

The digital camera, which was strapped to the bike utilizing a GoPro mount and cable tie, tilts as the motive force leans into the bends on the course close to Thetford.

The ability of Hickman’s BMW S1000RR could be heard as he revs, along with his arms additionally vibrating.

He opens up the throttle on the straights and rockets alongside simply inches away from the onerous shoulder.

The digital camera, which was strapped to the bike utilizing a GoPro mount and cable tie, tilts as the motive force leans into the bends on the course close to Thetford

The bike, which might attain speeds of as much as 200mph, whines as he accelerates, earlier than groaning at he jumps down the gears when approaching a nook.

The footage ends with Hickman driving again into the pit cease one handed, persevering with to rev along with his proper hand.

The superbike racer holds the report for the quickest newcomer to the Isle of Man TT.

He managed a quickest common lap velocity of 129.104 mph and a mean race velocity of 125.38 mph.