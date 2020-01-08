DJ Khaled announces full details of his ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack album

DJ Khaled has revealed the total particulars of his soundtrack album for the forthcoming Unhealthy Boys sequel Unhealthy Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album is out on January 17, the identical day because the movie, with the total tracklisting and a lot of video previews shared by way of the tremendous producer’s Instagram immediately (January eight).

The file will function visitor spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, in addition to Jaden Smith, son of the movie’s star Will.

Shouting out Will Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence, administrators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Khaled mentioned: “As CEO of @wethebestmusic music I’m honored to have the official @badboys soundtrack on @wethebestmusic as this is the first release from @wethebestmusic of 2020 with more to come this year!”

The album’s full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Meek Mill ft. Farruko – ‘Uptown II’



2. Metropolis Ladies – ‘Money Fight’



three. The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’



four. Rick Ross ft. Bryson Tiller – ‘Future Bright’



5. DJ Durel ft. Quavo and Wealthy Child – ‘Bad Moves’



6. Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee – ‘Muévelo’



7. Pitbull X Lil John – ‘Damn I Love Miami’



eight. Jaden Smith – ‘The Hottest’



9. Buju Banton – ‘Murda She Wrote’



10. The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Jaden Smith – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)’

In addition to offering the movie’s soundtrack, it was reported final 12 months that Khaled may even be showing within the film in a dramatic function.

The album isn’t Khaled’s first contribution to a Will Smith film. Final summer time he produced a rap-heavy remix for ‘Friend Like Me’ to go alongside Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake.

Unhealthy Boys For Life is being billed because the third and last instalment in a trilogy consisting of 1995’s Unhealthy Boys, and 2003’s Unhealthy Boys II. The primary trailer appeared again in September.

The unique film grossed $65 million and the second instalment earned $138m worldwide regardless of poor opinions.