DJ missing for six days after partying in Manchester during Christmas

An attraction to discover a DJ who went lacking after partying in central Manchester final weekend has been launched.

Jonathan Gudmonson, 28, additionally identified beneath his DJ identify Jonny Arta, was final seen on Sunday morning (December 29). He was attending a celebration in Manchester metropolis centre’s Deansgate space.

Looking out for our boy Jonny Arta (Jonathan Gudmonson)!He hasn’t been seen since Sunday. If any of you guys in and… Posted by Alex Papias on Thursday, January 2, 2020

The Manchester Night Information studies that he left the social gathering within the early hours of the morning however didn’t return to his dwelling in Crewe, Cheshire.

His associates informed the web site that they believed he travelled by taxi to A&E at Tameside Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne however he by no means checked in and has not communicated with anybody since.

A good friend of Gudmonson’s, Brad Chipling, mentioned: “He was final seen at a celebration in central Manchester.

“He was then seen in Ashton, he was imagined to be going to hospital. However he by no means arrived.

“A couple of our friends are with his mum, she is really worried.”

The DJ has been reported lacking to Cheshire Police.

Anybody with additional data over Jonathan Gudmonson’s whereabouts can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.