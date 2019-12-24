DK Shivakumar Demands Apology From PM Modi Over “Urban Naxal” Remark

DK Shivakumar slammed the Karnataka authorities over the implementation of prohibitory order in Mangaluru.

Bengaluru:

Senior Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly referring to college students and intellectuals of the nation as “urban naxals”.

Criticising PM Modi over a press release made throughout a public rally organised in Delhi on Sunday, former Karnataka Minister Shivakumar mentioned, “The students, intellectuals who are protesting to save the constitution are been called as urban naxals by the Prime Minister. I urge the Prime Minister to apologize to the people of the nation”.

He additionally outlined that BJP couldn’t have fashioned a authorities within the state and the Centre with out the help of those very folks, who’re being focused now for being out on the streets.

“People brought you to power not to bring them on the streets to protest. At a time when the nation is suffering due to economic slowdown, the government is bringing such act. The government is playing with people”s lives,” Mr Shivakumar mentioned.

He additional cornered the federal government over the employment concern and mentioned, “Nobody is ready to invest and nobody is ready to create jobs here in India. Everybody is against the new Citizenship law. Whoever supported you, AIADMK, Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party have all said that the act is wrong.”

He slammed the Karnataka authorities over the implementation of prohibitory order in Mangaluru to stall protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

“Don’t blame Mangalore police. It is the Karnataka government and Chief Minister (BS Yediyurappa) who have issued orders for the implementation of Section 144 in the city,” Mr Shivakumar informed reporters.

“I know the system of the government, without the government’s directions, Section 144 cannot be implemented anywhere in the state,” he added.

Mr Shivakumar’s assertion comes days after Part 144 was applied in Mangaluru after violence erupted within the area whereas some folks have been protesting in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

The Citizenship (Modification) Invoice which has been handed by the Centre earlier this month and have become an act after the President’s nod grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing non secular persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.