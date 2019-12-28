DMK “Confusing” Public On National Population Register: K Palaniswami

Public are being confused by these events “which do not even have the people’s support”: Okay Palaniswami

Salem, Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Okay Palaniswami on Saturday flayed DMK and its alliance companions for attempting to confuse individuals on the Nationwide Inhabitants Register and mentioned it was solely a census and to not be bracketed with Nationwide Register of Residents.

He recalled that that the census train was final completed in 2011 through the UPA regime when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister.

Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah has additionally clearly clarified (in Parliament) that it was solely a census and never NPR, he advised reporters.

“This is only a census and not NRC (National Register of Citizens). Despite the clarifications by the Home Minister, if DMK and alliance parties are opposing it, then it is only for political reasons. That is my view”, he mentioned.

Persevering with his assault on the half’s arch rival, Mr Palaniswami mentioned the general public are being confused by these events “which do not even have the people’s support”.

“To create confusion among the public, the opposition parties are trying to pressurise the Central and State governments on NPR by staging protests. The people, youth and the minorities should take note of it”, he mentioned.

Stalin had on Thursday come out towards the Nationwide Inhabitants Register, saying the NPR and Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) had been “two sides of the same coin.”

He mentioned that below the Citizenship Modification Act, there was a priority that NPR will create an ecosystem that may “discriminate” towards all religions.

The Union Cupboard final week permitted over Rs three,941.35 crore for updating the Nationwide Inhabitants Register. The updating train is to begin from April subsequent yr.

The West Bengal and Kerala governments have stayed all actions associated to the NPR, scheduled to be taken up early subsequent yr.