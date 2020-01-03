DMK Opens Up Big Lead In Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls, Amid Cheating Claim

Tamil Nadu Election Consequence: MK Stalin alleged irregularities in counting for native polls (File)

Chennai:

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu has gained a robust lead over the ruling AIADMK in outcomes for almost 92,000 rural native physique posts, together with Panchayat Union and District Panchayat Union ward members, held late final month. Newest tendencies point out the DMK forward in 1,557 Panchayat Union seats and the AIADMK in 1,267. The DMK can also be forward in 97 District Panchayat Union seats in comparison with 69 for the AIADMK. These elections are being seen by many as a precursor for Meeting polls anticipated in 2021.

The counting course of, which started eight am yesterday, has not been with out controversy.

On Thursday DMK chief MK Stalin, who can also be Chief of Opposition, accused the AIADMK of “conspiring” to cease his celebration’s victory within the election. Mr Stalin pointed to Salem, which can also be the Meeting seat of Chief Minister Edappadi Okay Palaniswamy, the place he claimed outcome had not been introduced regardless of the completion of counting for the seat; the DMK was main there.

“Ruling AIADMK is conspiring to stop DMK’s victory. Results in Salem (which is also the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy) where DMK leads not announced even after counting is over. We are moving the courts,” he mentioned, after assembly the State Election Commissioner (SEC), including, “We will decide whether to sit here on protest or hold a state-wide agitation”.

Earlier at the moment information company IANS quoted the Chief Minister as saying that vote counting was progressing easily. Mr Palaniswamy additionally denied claims of irregularities by MK Stalin.

The Madras Excessive Courtroom has directed State Election Fee to submit CCTV footage of counting actions throughout the state.

Elections – for native rural our bodies solely – are being held for 91,975 posts; these embody for Gram Panchayat ward members, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward members and District Panchayat Union ward members. Greater than 2.three lakh candidates contested the election.

The DMK swept the state in Lok Sabha polls held earlier this yr; the celebration gained 37 of 38 seats leaving just one for the AIADMK, which had allied with the BJP. The AIADMK gained a measure of revenge in October by successful by-polls for 2 Meeting seats, each beforehand held by the DMK.

Based on the Tamil Nadu State Election Fee (TNSEC) the primary part (December 27) noticed polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second part (December 30) noticed 77.73 per cent.

With enter from IANS