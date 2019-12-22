December 22, 2019 | four:44pm

New DNA testing in a 2010 Houston homicide case has led to the exoneration of 1 man — after 9 years behind bars — and the arrest of one other.

Lydell Grant, 43, was discovered responsible of stabbing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn to dying within the neighborhood of a nightclub on the sworn testimony of a number of witnesses, in accordance with reviews. He was cleared final month — and launched from jail — after DNA obtained from Sheerhorn’s fingernails was examined, utilizing new expertise. He was serving a life sentence.

On Thursday, Jermarico Carter, 41, was charged with the homicide after the identical DNA linked him to the crime. Investigators bought a match to his DNA utilizing an FBI database containing the DNA of convicted criminals, Fox 26 Houston reported Sunday.

“On behalf of the Houston Police Department, I want to extend an apology to Mr. Grant and his family as they have waited for justice all these years,” Houston Police Chief Artwork Acevedo mentioned Friday on Twitter.

Acevedo mentioned Carter “has recently confessed to his role in Mr. Scheerhoorn’s killing.”

Carter was in custody in Georgia on unrelated fees, the chief mentioned.

Grant mentioned Saturday that he wasn’t mad at Grant for sitting in jail for a criminal offense he dedicated, Fox 26 reported.

“I’m not mad at him at all,” he mentioned, in accordance with the station. “I forgive him because he know now what he did.”

The station reported that as of Saturday Grant not needed to put on an ankle monitor or abide by a curfew.

Houston prosecutors mentioned they may transfer for Grant’s formal exoneration earlier than the Texas Courtroom of Felony Appeals.

Grant’s lawyer Mike Ware of the Innocence Challenge of Texas was quoted by The Related Press as saying that he believes faulty witness identifications based mostly on outdated and flawed methods utilized by detectives helped to wrongly convict his shopper.

Mistaken witness identifications contributed to greater than 70 % of the greater than 360 wrongful convictions within the U.S. which were overturned by post-conviction DNA proof, in accordance with the Innocence Challenge.