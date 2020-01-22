“Do It With A Bearded Man”: Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Up Amit Shah Challenge

Asaduddin Owaisi dared Amit Shah to debate him on the CAA. (File)

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah to a face-off on the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) after the BJP chief dared opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to a debate on the controversial regulation, accused of being discriminatory in the direction of Muslims.

“Why debate with them? Debate with me,” the 50-year-old chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM celebration at a rally in Telangana’s Karimnagar was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“You should debate with me. I am here. Why debate with them? The debate should be with a bearded man. I can debate with them on CAA, NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens),” he stated, in line with ANI, in reference to the facial hair that Muslim males are required to keep up.

The CAA and the NRC have been accused of being discriminatory in the direction of Muslims. Whereas the CAA guarantees citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the NRC intends to establish undocumented immigrants who got here to India after a specified date.

Critics say the CAA makes faith a situation for citizenship for the primary time, going towards the ideas of Indian structure. Mixed with the NRC, the regulation might be used to focus on Muslims who can’t show their lineage, they are saying. Opposition events say the NPR is only a precursor to the NRC.

Regardless of widespread protests, the federal government says CAA, which got here into impact on January 10, is important to assist those that confronted non secular persecution within the neighbouring international locations.

On Tuesday, at a rally organised in help of the regulation in Lucknow, Amit Shah stated regardless of how a lot opposition the regulation confronted, it is going to be carried out and people protesting can proceed to take action.

“I want to say that irrespective of the protests it (CAA) will not be withdrawn,” he thundered, including, “Whoever has to oppose can oppose the act, it is not going to be revoked.”

(With inputs from ANI)