“Do They Have Votes”: DMK Leader Takes Swipe At Congress Amid Strain

Vellore:

A day after it stated solely time will inform whether or not ties with the Congress would return to normalcy, the DMK on Wednesday upped the ante, saying if the nationwide occasion desires to give up the alliance, it will possibly accomplish that.

Occasion veteran Duraimurugan, when requested in regards to the Congress’s cost that DMK violated coalition dharma and that the grand previous occasion would possibly go away the alliance, stated “if they want to quit, let them do so. How are we concerned, what is the loss for us?”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Pongal occasion right here, the DMK treasurer stated the occasion was not frightened about Congress leaving the alliance and specifically he was not involved.

Requested whether or not it might not impression the votes in favour of DMK, Duraimurugan, flanked by his son Kathir Anand, stated his occasion won’t be affected in any respect.

In his sarcastic type, he stated the Congress doesn’t have a vote financial institution to make a dent on his occasion’s prospects. “Do they have votes to make an impact?” he requested.

On his occasion colleague and former Union Minister TR Baalu saying that solely “time will tell”, he stated: “Baalu said only time will tell. But I have answered the question.”

Reacting to it, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of senior chief P Chidambaram, requested in his twitter deal with: “Why didn’t this wisdom dawn before the Vellore parliamentary bye election? @DuraimuruganDmk @dmkathiranand.”

The Vellore Lok Sabha election was held in August final and Mr Duraimurugan’s son Kathir emerged victorious by a margin of eight,141 votes.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri once more sought to downplay the widening rift, which appeared to heading for a break-up.

Going tender on the DMK prime management, he instructed reporters in Chennai that the explanation for his occasion not getting some seats, vis-a-vis the current civic polls, was not as a result of Dravidian occasion’s excessive command.