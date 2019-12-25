Do you know who handles the accounts for director Rajamouli? Read on to know

Rajamouli and Rama with their son and daughter-in-law.Twitter

Director Rajamouli is likely one of the highest-paid administrators of Telugu cinema. With Baahubali, he has scaled heights and change into globally standard. Whereas experiences declare that the director will get paid round Rs 30 crore per venture, he apparently shouldn’t be even conscious of what his financial institution stability is.

Though notable producers are ready to work with Rajamouli, he works just one venture at a time.

In an interview along with his spouse Rama, numerous issues about Rajamouli had been revealed. The data might go away Rajamouli’s followers in shock. Rama stated, “He never checks what his bank balance is. I mean he is never bothered. I am the one who takes care of all the transactions just to make sure what is coming and where it is going. His thoughts and focus are never on or about money.”

Rajamouli and his members of the family have seen numerous ups and downs. There have been days after they struggled for cash. That’s the reason his spouse Rama has begun planning to maintain their monetary standing steady. She stated that she would not need their household to return to that stage the place they’d nothing left.

“Money is never in Rajamouli’s thoughts. In case you meet him somewhere and take him for a cup of coffee, you will end up paying the bill because he doesn’t ever carry money with him. So I make sure I keep some money and cards with the driver in case of emergency,” she stated.

The director is presently busy engaged on RRR, which has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR in lead roles. The movie is slated for launch on July 30, 2020.