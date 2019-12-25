Do you know who is playing who in 83, the movie? Take a look

Star solid of 83, the film.Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie 83 has been making headlines for the reason that day it was introduced. The movie has virtually been wrapped up however the makers haven’t introduced the discharge date but. This sports activities extravaganza is a biopic on Kapil Dev, who was the captain of Indian Cricket Workforce the nation gained the World Cup within the 12 months 1983.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively. Nicely, allow us to check out who’s enjoying who within the 1983 cricket staff for the movie.

Chirag Patil, son of Sandip Patil, who performed a key position within the staff, is enjoying the latter’s position. What higher second of satisfaction can there be for the daddy and son duo?

Fashionable singers and actors from the Punjabi business have been roped in bulk for the sports activities drama. Ammy Virk can be foraying into Bollywood with the film, enjoying Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Goriye track fame Hardy Sandhu can be seen as Madan Lal who had a memorable inning in the course of the 1983 cup. Producer and actor Addinath M Kothare will painting the position of Dilip Vengsarakar, who earned the nickname of ‘colonel’ again within the day.



Jatin Sarna, who has change into fashionable with fashionable collection Sacred Video games can be seen portraying the position of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Saqib Saleem can be seen essaying the position of Jimmy Amarnath, who was additionally awarded the ‘man of the match’ within the semi-final and the ultimate match.

Sahil Khattar will play the position of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who additionally gained the award for the perfect wicketkeeper in the course of the World Cup of 1983.

Pankaj Tripathi can be seen within the position of Man Singh, who was the coach of the successful staff of the 1983 squad and was the driving pressure for the staff.

Dhairya Karwa can be seen as Ravi Shastri. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was seen in ‘Manto’ and ‘Kai Po Che’ can be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. Nishant Dahiya can be seen within the footwear of Roger Binny. Final however not least, South Indian actor Jiiva can be seen as Ok Srikkanth, the previous captain.