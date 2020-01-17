Do you need a TV Licence to watch Netflix?

Whether or not you’re seeking to binge on The Crown, Stranger Issues, The Witcher, or Black Mirror, Netflix is the streaming service for you.

However do you want a TV licence to look at the On Demand platform? What are you able to watch with no TV licence? And when do you want one?

Right here’s the whole lot you should know…

Do you want a TV licence to look at Netflix?

No. You don’t want to purchase a TV licence only for watching TV reveals and movies on Netflix.

As defined on the TV licencing web site, you solely want a licence when you…

Watch or document programmes (not simply BBC programmes) on a TV as they’re broadcast.

Watch or stream programmes stay on a web-based TV service on any gadget (resembling by ITV Hub, All four, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, Sky Go)

Obtain or watch BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer – stay, catch-up or On Demand.

As Netflix doesn’t broadcast its titles stay, you don’t want a TV Licence to make use of the service. You don’t want a licence when you solely ever watch titles on demand or on atone for providers aside from BBC iPlayer.

Do I would like a TV Licence to look at Netflix on my smartphone, pill or laptop computer?

No. You don’t have to have a TV licence to look at On Demand content material (exterior of BBC iPlayer) on any gadget.

Nonetheless, if the content material you’re watching is being broadcast stay – a sporting occasion by Amazon Prime Video, as an example – you’ll need to have a TV Licence.

So long as the primary deal with you reside in is licenced, you possibly can watch stay TV (and reveals on BBC iPlayer) exterior your house utilizing a tool powered solely by its personal inside batteries and never plugged into the mains. This contains your cell phone, laptop computer and pill.

As Netflix doesn’t at the moment broadcast stay TV, nonetheless, you possibly can watch the service anyplace with no downside.