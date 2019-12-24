News

Do you want to be a SUNshine Girl?!

December 24, 2019
Hiya, loyal Solar readers!

We’ve had an incredible decade of SUNshine Women and we will’t wait to showcase extra stunning ladies all through the 2020s.

In case you’ve been dreaming of changing into a SUNshine Woman your self, now’s your probability — we’re accepting purposes!

If chosen, we’ll invite you to our Toronto workplace to shoot with considered one of our skilled employees photographers. No prior modelling expertise is required. Notice: You have to be 18 years of age or older.

Click on on this hyperlink to fill out a type and submit a photograph of your self!

We are able to’t wait to fulfill you!

