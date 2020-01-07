January 7, 2020 | 9:39am

A younger British physician died whereas snowboarding within the French Alps after taking a unsuitable flip and plummeting off a 30-foot cliff, in response to his household.

Scottish surgeon William Reid, 25, made the tragic unsuitable flip simply moments after ending lunch together with his household in Avoriaz, France, his grieving father instructed the Edinburgh Night Information.

His long-term girlfriend Kirsty Summers, 25, and stepbrother Murray, 20, quickly got here throughout the horrifying sight of medics battling in useless to save lots of him, his 56-year-old dad, Dr. Hamish Reid, instructed the paper.

“Poor Murray and Kirsty saw this and were asked to step back — they’re quite traumatized by all of this,” his dad mentioned, including that they have been “distressed by what they saw” of their “loving brother and life partner.”

Reid had studied at Boston’s Harvard Medical Faculty and was excited for his new profession as a surgeon, his dad mentioned.

He was additionally planning to purchase a house in Edinburgh with Summers, his girlfriend of six years, whom his household anticipated him to marry.

“He was an outstanding person,” his tearful dad instructed the Night Information. “I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. He was just a lovely, lovely guy.”

William Reid with girlfriend Kirsty Summers Fb

Reid’s mom Sarah, 52, and brother Cameron, 23, referred to as him “extremely kind and caring” in a press release to the paper.

“His family were immensely proud of his achievements but more than that they were proud of who William was as a person,” they mentioned.

“William will be missed by so many people, he was an exceptional young man.”

The household is now ready to repatriate William’s physique whereas funeral preparations are being made.

Britain’s Overseas and Commonwealth Workplace confirmed it was “supporting the family of a British man who died in Avoriaz, France, after a skiing accident.”