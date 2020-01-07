Doctor, 53, is spared jail despite repeatedly groping nurses

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A senior physician who repeatedly groped nurses and even carried out one assault in entrance of a dying affected person has prevented jail.

Dr Vijay Mahendran, 53, from Liverpool, who was described as treating workers as if they had been ‘nugatory’, was discovered responsible of seven offences of sexual assault on two victims at Whiston Hospital, Merseyside.

Nevertheless the father-of-two, who denied his guilt and has since undertaken safeguarding programs, was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months at Liverpool Crown Courtroom at present.

Senior physician Vijay Mahendran, 53, from Liverpool, was discovered responsible of seven offences of sexual assault on two victims at Whiston Hospital (pictured), Merseyside

Describing Mahendran’s ‘smug’ behaviour, which noticed him reap the benefits of others and abuse his place as a senior physician, Choose Denis Watson, QC, instructed him he displayed a ‘actual break up’ in his character.

He stated: ‘Regardless of your scientific capability you have got a deeply flawed sense of what’s acceptable sexual conduct at work.’

The decide, who said that his sentencing remarks could be despatched to the Normal Medical Council, continued: ‘You had been ready of authority which you utterly betrayed and abused.’

‘There’s a actual break up in your character. To those that you respect you could be form and thoughtful and for these you don’t have any respect you might be totally dismissive and deal with them as nugatory.’

In the course of the case, the jury heard how the senior physician repeatedly grabbed and squeezed the buttocks of two colleagues.

The physician additionally groped one of many nurses as she attended to a affected person and their household earlier than he was ‘dragged’ away by a member of workers who noticed the incident happen.

The daddy-of-two, who denied his guilt, was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months at Liverpool Crown Courtroom (pictured) at present

Christopher Stables, prosecuting, stated the senior physician’s actions, which noticed him perform six of the offences on one nurse and one on one other nurse, had been an ‘abuse on his place’.

The courtroom additionally heard how the hospital physician had earlier convictions for frequent assault and battery after an assault on his ex spouse by which he threatened to kill her with a pair of scissors.

In 2017, he was additionally fined £2,000 for hitting and leaving a bruise on a younger little one.

Following his trial, Mahendran was given a 12 month time period suspended for 18 months and ordered to hold out 50 hours unpaid work and 60 days of rehabilitation actions.

The physician can even must signal the Intercourse Offenders Register for ten years.