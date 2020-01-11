Doctor Strange 2 director exits project for this SHOCKING reason

Physician Unusual 2Fb

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Physician Unusual in Multiverse of Insanity has reportedly hit by a roadblock as director Scott Derrickson has stepped down from the upcoming Marvel venture.

Marvel studio confirmed Scott Derrickson’s departure from the venture in a press release, citing inventive variations. Scott, who directed the 2016 Physician Unusual, will nonetheless function the Govt Producer however will not be directing the much-awaited superhero film.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences,” Marvel mentioned in a press release to Selection. “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Even Scott Derrickson talked about his departure from the venture and acknowledged that the choice was mutual.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences,” Derrickson tweeted. “I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Physician Unusual in Multiverse of Insanity particulars

Final 12 months at San Diego Comedian Comedian-Con, Scott Derrickson acknowledged how the upcoming Physician Unusual 2 film would delve into the horror components from the unique Physician Unusual comics.

Derrickson acknowledged again then that he had a phrase with Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige in regards to the sequel. He acknowledged that he wished to make the primary scary Marvel film by together with components like “gothic and the horror, and the horrific.”

Nevertheless, Kevin Feige later clarified that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Physician Unusual in Multiverse of Insanity film wouldn’t be a full-blown horror film.

As of now, there aren’t any extra particulars in regards to the venture revealed to the media. However followers are hoping to see some extra time-traveling motion within the upcoming film.

There are probabilities that the film will present a post-Endgame world the place Tony Stark is lifeless and Steve Rogers is retired from Avengers.

In July 2019, it was introduced that Elizabeth Olsen would reprise her Marvel function of Wakanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and would tie into the occasions that will likely be proven into her Disney collection WandaVision.

Along with this, there are stories that the film would additionally tie into Disney collection Loki. So if these stories are true then we would get to see Loki again in motion within the upcoming Physician Unusual film.