Doctor Who: 9 big questions after Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

Physician Who took a visit again in time for a ‘Celebrity Historical’ tonight, because the Physician (Jodie Whittaker) and her buddies met revolutionary inventor/engineer Nikola Tesla (performed by ER’s Goran Višnjić) and his rival Thomas Edison (Robert Glenister), with the gang developing towards the depraved Queen Skithra (Anjli Mohindra) and her military of alien scorpions!

However other than the true historic figures, the entire thing was, in fact, pure fiction… or was it?

Be a part of us as we delve into Tesla’s (alleged) real-life alien encounters, ponder how a Silurian blaster ended up in outer house and surprise why the Physician’s new behavior of brainwashing icons of historical past doesn’t appear to have caught…

Who was the true Nikola Tesla?

Nikola Tesla Roger Viollet by way of Getty Photographs

Born July 1856, Tesla was a was a Serbian-American inventor and engineer – he’s greatest identified, as is touched on on this episode, for his contributions to the design of the trendy alternating present (AC) electrical energy provide system.

Tesla carried out a variety of experiments with mechanical oscillators/mills, electrical discharge tubes, and early X-ray imaging. He additionally constructed a wireless-controlled boat, one of many first ever exhibited.

After his Wardenclyffe challenge (extra on that under) did not safe funding, Tesla experimented with a sequence of innovations by means of the 1910s and 1920s, with various levels of success, however died in January 1943, having spent most of his cash.

His work fell into relative obscurity following his demise, although there was a resurgence of curiosity in Tesla within the 1990s and he has been portrayed on-screen by David Bowie in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed 2006 movie The Status and by Nicholas Hoult in 2017 movie The Present Struggle – which, like Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror, explores his rivalry with Thomas Edison.

Initially, the pair labored alongside one another on Edison’s DC system, however differing views as to the right manner ahead prompted a rift and resulted in them parting methods.

Edison (performed in Physician Who by Robert Glenister) used his affect to direct a media marketing campaign towards Tesla’s AC system in favour of his DC, with a decisive battle happening on the 1893 Chicago World’s Truthful. Tesla had the final snicker, together with his camp awarded the contract to affect the Truthful.

Did Tesla actually hear a message from Mars?

Physician Who’s Tesla is satisfied he’s acquired communications from the Purple Planet, and whereas he’s mistaken – no Ice Warriors, right here – it’s later revealed that he’d been (unwittingly) speaking with the scorpion-like Skithra.

The true Tesla did the truth is spend a lot of his life looking for a method to talk with Mars. In 1899, he believed that he succeeded, listening to some rhythmic sounds on a radio receiver and changing into satisfied they have been extraterrestrial in nature.

Simply misplaced hope? Presumably, although following Tesla’s demise, all of his possessions have been apparently seized by the US authorities to stop them from falling into enemy arms. Conspiracy theorists stay satisfied that they have been trying to cowl up proof of alien life…

“There is a night in Tesla’s life where there are huge electrical storms, rumours of flying saucers, he talks about how he’s received contact by aliens,” Physician Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has stated. “We’re just really interpreting the facts.”

(Tesla additionally claimed to have invented a “Death Ray”, which additionally turns up in Physician Who this week, even when it’s not all that efficient.)

What was Wardenclyffe? Did Tesla actually invent wi-fi?

Wardenclyffe ullstein bild by way of Getty Photographs

Wardenclyffe Tower, also referred to as the Tesla Tower, was a wi-fi transmission station designed and constructed by Tesla in Shoreham, New York within the early 1900s.

Tesla supposed to make use of the tower to transmit messages and even facsimile photographs – throughout the Atlantic to England and to ships at sea – however his makes an attempt to implement wi-fi energy have been opposed by the challenge’s chief financier JP Morgan (as seen in Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror).

Tesla by no means discovered one other backer and the challenge was deserted in 1906, by no means changing into operational. By 1917, Tesla was in debt and the tower was demolished for scrap. However there’s one thing of a cheerful ending right here – a marketing campaign to avoid wasting the Wardenclyffe website succeeded in buying the property in 2013, with plans to construct a museum devoted to Tesla, and in 2018 the property was listed on the Nationwide Register of Historic Locations.

Who was Dorothy Skerrit?

BBC / Ben Blackall

Performed in Physician Who by Haley McGee, Skerrit – like Tesla and Edison – was an actual historic determine, serving as Tesla’s loyal secretary.

She was first employed by Tesla in 1912, working alongside one other secretary Muriel Arbus, and stayed with him for a decade, till 1922. She is believed to have witnessed many demonstrations at Tesla’s laboratory at eight West 40th Avenue and to have paid frequent visits to the New York Public Library to do analysis for the inventor.

Although Tesla was vulnerable to getting caught up in his work and was typically thought of delinquent, Skerrit spoke fondly of her employer, saying that “his genial smile and nobility of bearing always denoted the gentlemanly characteristics that were so ingrained in his soul”.

Was Silurian blaster?

Sure, the gun being utilized by the Skithra in Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror was the truth is a Silurian blaster and never simply an outdated prop being reused beneath a brand new guise.

The weapon was one among quite a lot of artefacts pilfered by the Skithra from different races… although how precisely they obtained their arms on it’s one other matter.

All the opposite devices and gizmos aboard the Skithra ship had (presumably) been stolen from different alien species, however the Silurians are famously not aliens, however a race of reptilian humanoids who lived on Earth earlier than people, later going into deep hibernation to keep away from an oncoming disaster that they believed would destroy the Earth.

So did the Skithra beforehand go to prehistoric Earth and encounter the Silurians then, or did they arrive on our planet at some later date and encounter a rejuvenated Silurian colony?

One other doable clarification is that the 2 races crossed paths out in house – in any case, 2012 episode Dinosaurs on a Spaceship establishes that the Silurians will finally enterprise out into the galaxy. Certain, that story is ready in 2367, lengthy after the occasions of Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror, however probably the Skithra have some primitive time-travel tech in amongst their haul?

Wasn’t Anjli Mohindra in Physician Who earlier than?

BBC

Technically no, although she’s definitely been a part of the Whoniverse – the Queen Skithra actress beforehand performed sequence common Rani Chandra on Physician Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures from 2008 till that present’s finish in 2011.

Although that is her first bona-fide Physician Who look, trying completely unrecognisable beneath layers of spectacular prosthetics, she beforehand appeared alongside David Tennant and Matt Smith on SJA, together with her visitor stint right here reverse Jodie Whittaker marking out Mohindra as one of many uncommon few to have starred with three completely different Docs.

Anjli Mohindra as Rani in The Sarah Jane Adventures BBC

Since The Sarah Jane Adventures, Mohindra has gone on to look in Cucumber (2015), Bancroft (2017), Bodyguard (2018) and Wild Invoice (2019). She is going to subsequent be seen in BBC One’s thriller sequence Vigil, showing reverse Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston.

Wasn’t Robert Glenister in Physician Who earlier than?

Sure! Glenister, who portrays Thomas Edison – the DC to Tesla’s AC – in Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror, beforehand appeared in traditional Physician Who 36 years in the past, taking part in each the character Salateen and his android double in 1984’s The Caves of Androzani.

Caves was Peter Davison’s ultimate outing because the fifth Physician and is broadly regarded by Who followers as his greatest story, and certainly one of many best tales in all of Physician Who. Glenister’s casting within the story noticed him reunite with outdated colleague Davison, with whom he’d appeared within the 1980-82 BBC sitcom Sink or Swim. (Sink or Swim ran for 3 sequence and was really filmed alongside Davison’s first two years on Physician Who, which imposed constraints on the recording schedules.)

“I did Doctor Who 30 years ago, and people still come up to me [about it],” Glenister instructed Digital Spy in 2016. “I performed a robotic. I’d like to do it once more [but] I don’t wish to play a robotic!

Physician Who – Robert Glenister in The Caves of Androzani

In 2012, in the meantime, he instructed Radio Instances, “I still get people outside the stage door with that picture of me looking about 12 and I am appalled at myself every time I see it. I looked like a complete berk and wish I never had to see it again.”

Hopefully in future followers will current him with photos of Edison to signal…

Why didn’t the Physician wipe Tesla and Edison’s recollections?

BBC / Ben Blackall

Now this one’s an actual puzzler…

Again in Spyfall – Half Two, the Physician (slightly uncharacteristically, it needs to be stated) opts to make use of her telepathic skills to erase all reminiscence of latest occasions from the minds of two historic figures, Ada Lovelace and Noor Inayat Khan.

“I want that knowledge [of the future],” Ada protests, “Please don’t take it away!” however the Physician responds, “Oh, Ada. You don’t need a preview. You’ll figure it out before anyone. The first to see the potential in things like that, to work out what could be what they can really do.”

Truthful sufficient, however absolutely the identical guidelines apply to each Tesla and Edison? Why did the Physician permit these two males of science to retain data of expertise far past that of their very own civilisation?

That she doesn’t mind-wipe these two makes the truth that she did do it to Ada and Noor really feel even stranger looking back. The Physician has by no means felt the necessity to fiddle with the recollections of historic figures previously, and it’s clearly not a behavior she’s trying to proceed going ahead, so why do it to Ada and Noor?

When has the Physician seen a “dead planet”?

Requested if she’s ever seen “a dead planet”, the Physician responds, “I’ve seen more than you can possibly imagine.”

The plain reference here’s a nod again to her dwelling planet of Gallifrey, which she just lately found had been laid waste by the Grasp, however it additionally serves as a reminder of the earlier episode Orphan 55, which revealed the titular ‘orphan’ planet to be a future model of Earth, devastated by nuclear conflict.

However these are removed from the one ‘dead planets’ that the Time Lord has encountered on her travels. The truth is, the Physician’s very first televised journey to an alien world (broadcast 21st December 1963) noticed the TARDIS land on the Daleks’ dwelling of Skaro, once more ravaged by radiation, in an episode really known as ‘The Lifeless Planet‘.

Every little thing is related…

Physician Who continues subsequent Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One