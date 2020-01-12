Doctor Who: 9 big questions we have after Orphan 55

In Physician Who‘s latest episode, the TARDIS team’s journey to Tranquility Spa was much less of a soothing journey than a busman’s vacation – and never simply because Graham was concerned.

No sooner had they checked in than the bottom was below assault from terrifying alien “Dregs,” sparking a battle to avoid wasting the lives of the opposite company, observe down a lacking individual and uncover the lethal secret on the coronary heart of the lifeless planet they have been on – Orphan 55.

However by the top of the episodes, not each thriller was solved. How precisely did Earth turn out to be this hostile new planet? Is that contradicted by what Physician Who has proven us of Earth’s future earlier than? And simply what have been the Dregs planning anyway?

We break down among the largest questions – and word just a few little nuggets you won’t have noticed in your first watch – beneath.

What’s the Physician “mardy” about?

Close to the start of the episode Yaz (Mandip Gill) notes that the Physician has been a bit “mardy” of their current adventures, just for the Physician to disclaim she’s in any kind of temper. “That’s us told!” notes Ryan.

So what’s triggered the Physician’s grumpy angle? Properly, the destruction of her complete planet (once more) and civilisation (once more), as revealed in earlier episode Spyfall Half Two would possibly have left her barely off her standard sport. Plus, The Grasp’s (Sacha Dhawan) revelation about Gallifrey’s darkish secret and the Timeless Little one lie may very well be conserving her a bit preoccupied, identical to all of us at dwelling.

In different phrases, the Physician’s nervous concerning the sequence arc, which is the way it must be. And all the vacation spas (lethal or not) within the universe are unlikely to cheer her up from that. Huw Fullerton

Have we seen these teleporting cubes earlier than?

The “teleport cube” made up of coupons that Graham (Bradley Walsh) assembles to ship the gang to tranquillity spa is definitely a brand new piece of tech for Physician Who, although it bears some similarities to a basic gadget.

Earlier than the episode aired, we speculated that the dice Graham is holding within the image may very well be a hypercube, a flying, glowing dice that Time Lords use to ship messages to one another which first appeared in the course of the period of Patrick Troughton’s Second Physician and returned in 2011 Neil Gaiman episode The Physician’s Spouse.

Because it seems this wasn’t the identical kind of dice, although the best way that Graham assembles it’s quite just like the best way Troughton’s Physician places collectively his hypercube (albeit telekinetically) in 1969’s The Warfare Video games, so it may very well be a little bit of a mini-Easter egg. HF

How was Orphan 55 Earth all alongside?

In a scene straight out of Planet of the Apes (or to be much more nerdy and particular, its 1970 sequel Beneath the Planet of the Apes), the Physician discovers a discarded signal written in Russian, revealing that Orphan 55… was Earth all alongside!

Precisely what occurred to our planet to rework it into an uninhabitable wasteland inhabited by the Dregs isn’t clarified, although a short telepathic communication between the Physician and a Dreg exhibits us transient, flashing photographs of devastation and explosions (possible nuclear). These maniacs. They blew it up.

“How did the Dregs get here? When did the planet get invaded?” asks Yaz – however actually, the Dregs are a mutated type of our personal race… actually the dregs of humanity.

We’ve been right here earlier than in Physician Who, with the present providing quite a lot of numerous (largely disagreeable) final fates for mankind… together with changing into the Toclafane from 2007’s Utopia/The Sound of Drums/Final of the Time Lords. Morgan Jeffery

How does Earth’s destruction match with Physician Who historical past?

The long run appears to be like equally bleak for the planet Earth, which – going by Physician Who tales previous – will likely be subjected to 2 Dalek invasions, devastating photo voltaic flares, a brand new Ice Age, World Warfare VI and eventually its whole obliteration within the 12 months 5 billion. We’ve gone right into a bit extra element concerning the planet’s grim future as predicted by Physician Who right here.

Concerning the occasions of Orphan 55, it’s not completely clear when Physician Who’s newest journey to a future Earth takes place, or the way it suits into the beforehand established checklist of devastating occasions described above. Someday within the 51st century, possibly? Submit-World Warfare VI?

It’s necessary to recollect, although, that that is solely “one possible future” and the “the future is not fixed” – probably a lot of what’s outlined above not occurred (or quite, will not occur) due to modifications to historical past. MJ

Was that Ben Fogle’s mum?

Sure certainly – the ill-fated Vilma is performed by Julia Elizabeth Fogle, mom of TV presenter Ben Fogle (Countryfile, Countrywide, Britain’s Favorite Canine).

Recognized professionally as Julia Foster, she is a well-established star of stage and display – her movie credit embrace Alfie (1966) reverse Michael Caine and he or she performed the title position within the BBC’s 1975 manufacturing of Moll Flanders.

Her beloved Benni is performed by Col Farrell, who, so far as we are able to inform, is not a detailed relative of the different Colin Farrell (although did presumably abbreviate his identify to keep away from confusion with the Hollywood star). MJ

Was that Roger from His Darkish Supplies?

Sure – anybody lacking the BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s acclaimed novels may have been pleased to see actor Lewin Lloyd again on Sunday-night telly. The previous Roger Parslow performs wannabe younger mechanic Silas in Orphan 55, and finally ends up with a a lot much less grim destiny than Roger on the finish of the episode.

We not too long ago had a chat with Lewin about his time on Physician Who, and you’ll learn it right here. HF

Does the Physician breathe oxygen?

A lot of Orphan 55 hinges on depleting oxygen sources and a race-against-time earlier than the air runs out, with the Dregs being unaffected since, because the Physician discovers, they breathe in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen, “like a really angry tree”.

The Physician herself is seen struggling for breath at factors… odd, provided that it’s been established prior to now that Time Lords can survive with out oxygen for for much longer than people – this comes up in tales together with 1975’s The Ark in Area, 2007’s Smith and Jones, 2014’s Mummy on the Orient Specific and… erm… 2017’s Oxygen.

The fifth Physician (Peter Davison) claimed to have the ability to retailer oxygen for a number of minutes in 1984’s The Caves of Androzani… so what’s up with the gasping Doc we see right here? Respiratory bypass system on the blink? Sympathy suffocation? MJ

Wait, have been the Dregs simply carrying Benni round that entire time?

One of many huge driving factors of the episode was the disappearance of Benni (Col Farrell), the longtime associate of Vilma who was taken outdoors of the Tranquility Spa advanced in the course of the Dreg assault.

With the monitoring beacon displaying he was nonetheless outdoors and shifting quick, Benni’s destiny impressed the opposite survivors to move out into the wastelands to search for him – and in a while he did return, chatting with Vilma from outdoors their car and asking her to each marry and kill him (basic romance).

However right here’s the place we get slightly confused. After instantly murdering each different visitor on the Spa the place they stood, why did the Dregs simply determine to kind of… carry Benni round with them? What was the purpose?

It’s kind of alluded to that they’d maimed him and have been prolonging his struggling, however he was a sick outdated man on oxygen. Realistically, how a lot injury may they’ve finished to him earlier than he died anyway? He was nonetheless completely lucid and in a position to converse, in spite of everything.

And the way did they even do it anyway? Did the Dregs cradle Benni of their arms, drag him alongside the ground, whip up some kind of stretcher – what? Who carried the oxygen tank alongside behind him? WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS? What’s the purpose? Sadly, we’ll in all probability by no means know. HF

Has Physician Who modified the principles of time journey?

Little bit of an summary one this, however the Physician’s speech on the finish of the episode – the place she appeals to her companions to not despair at Earth’s future, as a result of they’ll nonetheless change it – sits slightly oddly.

“I know what you’re thinking – but it’s one possible future. It’s one timeline,” Whittaker tells her buddies.

“Except folks face info and alter, disaster is coming. But it surely’s not determined. You recognize that. The long run just isn’t mounted, it is determined by billions of choices and actions, and other people stepping up.

“Humans. I think you forget how powerful you are. Lives change worlds. People can save planets, or wreck them. That’s the choice. Be the best of humanity,” she concludes.

Up to now, so Inexperienced and provoking. However on this speech the Physician can be giving a fairly totally different presentation of time journey than Physician Who has prior to now, implying that it’s doable humanity will keep away from this horrible destiny in the event that they pull their socks up even when no modifications are created from outdoors the timestream.

Physician Who has usually made clear that “time can be rewritten” – however till now, we’ve at all times seen any person holding the pen. Sure, historical past may be modified and the longer term altered, however in Physician Who previous that’s at all times been due to some outdoors drive from outdoors established occasions arriving to vary issues.

In different phrases, the course of occasions may solely be altered by somebody or one thing – the Physician in her TARDIS, time-travelling aliens or no matter – arriving from outdoors these occasions, from a special timestream. If stuff simply modifications anyway, wouldn’t Sheffield be totally different each time the TARDIS crew returned dwelling?

Perhaps we’re overthinking this, however both method we hope this explicit change isn’t one Physician Who retains on for future episodes. HF

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays