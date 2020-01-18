Doctor Who Allegedly Sent Letter With Poisonous Chemical To Pragya Thakur

The BJP’s Pragya Thakur is a first-time MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal (File)

Bhopal:

A Madhya Pradesh Police anti-terror squad has arrested a health care provider for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur in October final 12 months. Pragya Thakur had claimed the envelope contained an unidentified chemical that prompted a burning sensation. Sayyed Abdul Rahman Khan, an Ayurveda physician who runs a personal clinic in Nanded in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly despatched a letter with the envelopes that referenced Ansarul Muslimeen, a gaggle reportedly tasked with killing the BJP chief after which finishing up 26/11 and Pulwama-style terror assaults.

Pragya Singh Thakur had lodged a criticism with the Kamla Nagar Police Station in Bhopal on expenses of felony intimidation and voluntarily inflicting grievous damage; the envelopes, a few of which had letters in Urdu, had been despatched to her residence however she was away on the time they usually had been solely opened on her return on Monday.

The letter additionally referenced the Pune-based brother of Sayyed Abdul Rasham Khan as being amongst these assigned the duty of killing Pragya Singh Thakur.

Police sources stated the accused had posted the envelope to border his brother and mom over a property dispute. He had additionally had a dispute along with his brother and was arrested on assault expenses.

Pragya Thakur claimed the envelopes had a chemical substance inside

In response to Inspector Pradeep Kakade, a Maharashtra Police officer posted to Nanded, the Madhya Pradesh anti-terror squad had been monitoring Sayyed Abdul Rahman Khan, 35, for 3 months; he had earlier written letters to authorities officers claiming his mom and brother had terror hyperlinks.

“The police tried keeping a tab on him using his mobile phone location. However, he would leave his phone at home and travel to Aurangabad, Nagpur and other cities to post these letters,” Mr Kakade was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

Pragya Thakur is a first-time parliamentarian and was elected from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, the place she beat veteran Congress chief Digvijaya Singh by over three.6 lakh votes. The controversial MP, at the moment out on bail within the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has made headlines regularly.

Final month she was caught on video shouting and arguing with fellow passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight; she had been requested to maneuver from a pre-alloted seat resulting from guidelines that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers sitting in emergency rows.

In July final 12 months she was admonished for telling celebration employees she “wasn’t elected to get drains and toilets cleaned”. A couple of months earlier, whereas campaigning forward of Lok Sabha polls, she sparked fury from the opposition after describing Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s murderer, as a “patriot”.

With enter from PTI