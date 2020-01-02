Doctor Who dedicates series 12 premiere to beloved writer Terrance Dicks

A brand new collection of Physician Who’s all the time more likely to throw up a raft of speaking factors, and that was no completely different this time spherical – with followers up and down the nation commenting on nearly each side of the collection debut.

Nevertheless, one factor that will have crept below the radar of some viewers was the touching dedication to beloved author Terrance Dicks, who handed away aged 84 in August.

On the conclusion of the episode, a message appeared on display studying, “Dedicated to the memory of the Masterful Terrance Dicks.”

Fairly proper too #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/OuZWSoeuXT — Pip (@pipmadeley) January 1, 2020

Dicks had an extended affiliation with the favored sci-fi present throughout its unique run, writing 35 episodes of the basic programme from 1968 to 1983 together with 20th anniversary particular The 5 Medical doctors and Patrick Troughton’s last journey The Battle Video games.

He additionally served as script editor on 144 episodes from 1968 to 1974, and was a prolific author of Physician Who novels – writing over 50 tales.

This report led him to be labelled as “arguably the most prolific contributor to Doctor Who” by the Physician Who Information Web page.

Dicks additionally co-created the character of the Grasp, who returned in Physician Who’s newest episode – as performed by Sacha Dhawan.

Many viewers shared their happiness that the dedication as included within the episode, with one writing, “that was a gorgeous touch” and one other claiming, “as much as I liked part one this is the best part for me.”

One other wrote, “I’m so glad to see him acknowledged. He pretty much made Doctor Who what it was in the 70s and 80s (TV and books), which made it the thing they can’t kill that it is today.”

Physician Who continues on Sunday 5th January at 7pm on BBC One