Doctor Who hints at big new mystery – what is the Doctor’s lie?

It’s truthful to say that the primary episode of Physician Who sequence 12 bought issues off to a flying begin, with Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and her buddies jetting around the globe, investigating a shadowy billionaire and encountering new aliens earlier than discovering themselves in severely dire straits…

Nevertheless, maybe most intriguingly, Spyfall – Half One additionally arrange a brand new thriller on the coronary heart of the sequence, which might shake the Physician and the TARDIS group to their core – and with deference to the spoiler-averse, if you happen to haven’t seen the episode but, look away now earlier than we begin breaking it down.

Within the climactic closing moments of the episode, the Physician learns that previous ally O (Sacha Dhawan) is definitely her arch-foe The Grasp, who has been working with the unnamed aliens for unknown causes. Trapping her buddies in a plummeting airplane and zapping the Physician to a creepy alternate dimension, The Grasp indicators off by dropping a fact bomb on his fellow Time Lord, which hints at a brand new arc for the sequence as a complete.

“One last thing, something you should know in the second before you die,” Dhawan’s Grasp says.

“Everything you think you know is a lie.”

So what on Earth (or Gallifrey) might this imply? Contemplating it’s directed on the Physician, not Yaz/Ryan/Graham, it appears unlikely to be one other try by the Grasp to undermine their belief of their time-travelling pal (as he did with Graham earlier within the episode).

As an alternative, this appears to tie into one thing the Physician believes about herself or the world, and we’re racking our brains to suppose what it might all be about – although given the pair’s shared heritage, it is sensible to imagine this could be associated to some Time Lord secrets and techniques.

Might or not it’s that rumours of the brand new sequence revealing the Physician has had extra former incarnations than we realise – together with another ladies – will come true in spite of everything? Or is it one thing to do with a secret rot on the coronary heart of Gallifrey (past, you already know, all of the not-so-secret rots the Physician has already found previously).

Alternatively, it might be that this stuff the Physician “knows” are about her personal character and background. The Physician is aware of she’s a hero, who threw off the shackles of the stuffy Time Lords to journey the universe serving to individuals – however what if there’s extra to the story than she realises? Has another person secretly been pulling her strings for 2000 years? And in that case, what would they be getting out of it?

Or might this complete factor really relate again to the Timeless Baby thriller established within the final sequence? Showrunner Chris Chibnall has hinted that this arc will likely be picked up once more within the new sequence, in spite of everything, and it did look like that this thriller would possibly relate to the Physician’s previous…

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who sequence 12 (BBC)

“We see deeper though, further back,” the evil Remnants whispered to Whittaker’s Physician in sequence 11’s second episode, The Ghost Monument.

“The Timeless Child… we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown…”

Hidden, even from your self? Sounds loads like “everything you think you know is a lie” – and if these two mysteries are associated, it might be that both the Physician or the Grasp are the Timeless Baby themselves.

Until in fact, it’s one thing else completely – and till we be taught extra, for now we’ll need to depend on Jodie Whittaker’s assurances that this thriller will proceed because the sequence goes on.

“The questions will keep coming!” she teased at a latest screening of the episode.

Hopefully, a number of solutions will likely be tailing them shut behind…

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays