Doctor Who Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror review: a delightful tale avoids bathos as scientists unite to fend off an attack of giant scorpions

Science, ultimately! Physician Who usually steers away from actual physicists and inventors from historical past. Not stunning, actually. Science and invention want a whole lot of analysis and far genuine on present. Scriptwriters are evidently extra snug depicting cultural icons (Shakespeare, Dickens, Van Gogh, Agatha Christie) and rulers (Elizabeth I, Victoria, Nixon, Nero, Churchill and Hitler). In fact, the Physician is at all times the scientist within the room. All others pale in her or his presence. And there’s the small matter of her/him not being seen to affect scientific progress.

Way back within the 1970s, Tom Baker’s Physician joked about having climbed a tree and dropping an apple on Isaac Newton’s head. Lo, gravity! Within the 80s, Colin Baker’s incarnation saved “Father of Railways” George Stephenson on monitor towards the Luddites. Such examples are few in Who. Pleasingly, sequence 12 goes the place no Who has gone earlier than. Spyfall concerned the pioneers of computing, and solely two episodes later we’re introduced with the rivalry between inventors Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

Nina Metivier (a comparatively new author who script-edited for sequence 11 and gained a Bafta for her CBBC sequence Dixi) delivers a rigorously honed script – immediately getting the meter of contemporary Physician Who. She offers along with her characters pretty: the visionary genius and thwarted ambition of Tesla; and the bald avarice and enterprise acumen of Edison, who isn’t fairly as despicable as he first appears. He’s proven to care when his workforce is massacred. Within the quieter moments, the assembly of minds, the enmity and empathy between these two and the Physician are a delight. (How I lengthy for an journey with Alan Turing!)

The casting is spot-on. Goran Visnjic, a Hollywood actor of Croatian delivery (greatest referred to as Dr Luka Kovac in ER), stalks the display because the saturnine, idealistic immigrant Tesla. The Canadian Haley McGee is sparky as his secretary/devotee – go on then, companion – Dorothy Skerritt (one other actual individual). Equally commanding and charismatic, regardless of Edison’s ruthlessness, is Robert Glenister.

In all probability greatest recognized for the BBC One sequence Hustle and Spooks, aeons in the past Glenister performed Main Salateen in Physician Who traditional The Caves of Androzani – Peter Davison’s swansong because the fifth Physician. (On 12 January 1984, an appalling 36 years in the past, I used to be on the studio flooring at BBC TV Centre watching Glenister act out Salateen’s dramatic demise by gunfire. Take after take. A superb reminiscence.) It’s a reduction that this trio are usually not, on the finish, recipients of the Time Lord’s cavalier “memory wipe”, which Ada Lovelace and Noor Inayat Khan suffered in Spyfall.

Nikola Tesla’s Evening of Terror has a lot going for it. That tart and tarty title. Sturdy performances from a high quality visitor solid. Immaculate set dressing. A stability of motion and contemplative lulls. A prolonged scene-setting sequence at Niagara Falls; four-and-a-half minutes elapse earlier than Jodie Whittaker’s Physician blunders in comically within the method of Matt Smith’s model. The evocation of New York (really a set in Bulgaria) is fairly persuasive; not as teeming or filthy as one imagines. Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower venture on Lengthy Island is excellently re-created. And there’s an easy-to-follow plot wherein the women and men of science unite to fend off an alien menace…

It’s not all rosy. That alien menace is a tad underwhelming. Sure, there needs to be hokum, and the enormous scorpions are properly realised by way of CGI, however they’re additionally patently absurd, hilariously inept when chasing Edison and Yaz by the streets. The Queen of the Skithra is a beautiful/hideous make-up job on the mush of Anjli Mohindra (an alumna of The Sarah Jane Adventures and memorable as practice bomber Nadia in Bodyguard). This sovereign scorpion is simply too paying homage to the Empress of the Racnoss from The Runaway Bride. It’s amusing when she turns up unexpectedly on terra firma at Wardenclyffe, however is usually a little bit of a bore within the decrease drawer of Who baddies, her galactic scavenging and threats of obliteration missing originality.

It’s beautiful to see Tesla and Edison moving into the Tardis and marvelling at its transcendental dimensions. I can’t assist considering they’d have been extra staggered by the earlier and infinitely superior Tardis management room designed by Michael Pickwoad. Such is the pace of the emergency that not one of the historic figures has probability to query the Physician and her social gathering intimately about their origins. To grasp that they’re from the long run and study what historical past will say about them.

Maybe kindly, Metivier resists the temptation to do a Vincent and the Physician on Tesla and produce him to now for a glimpse of his legacy. Her achievement above all is to honour and venerate Tesla, with out fully besmirching Edison, and to convey into public view an awesome thinker who would die penniless however, along with his “world wireless system”, foresaw the worldwide net. “I work for the future and the future is mine.” He exits on a excessive and we expertise pathos not bathos.

Let this be a development, then. Extra scientists from the previous, please, with tarty episode titles. I’m considering: Rosalind Franklin’s Helix of Worry, Alan Turing’s Enigma of Doom, Marie Curie’s Curious Incident of the Doc within the Evening-time…

