Doctor Who receives the worst ratings EVER

By Carly Bass and Laura Fox For Mailonline

Revealed: 21:12 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:13 EST, 2 January 2020

Physician Who Collection 12 kicked off with a heart-stopping twist on New Years Day, as The Grasp made an epic return in an episode laden with visitor stars.

However regardless of the dramatic storyline, the favored sci-fi collection attracted the worst rankings recorded for the present beneath present Time Lord Jodie Whittaker.

Physician Who has seen a dip in rankings because the final season, which stared Jodie as the primary feminine incarnation of the Time Lord, started in October final yr.

Collection return: Physician Who Collection 12 kicked off with a heart-stopping twist on New Years Day however regardless of the dramatic storyline, the collection attracted the worst rankings recorded for the present beneath present Time Lord Jodie Whittaker

At first of the earlier season, the present attracted simply over eight million viewers, however by episode 5 – The Tsuranaga Conundrum – the enduring sci-fi present obtained a mean of 6.1 million viewers.

On Wednesdays collection return, Jodie returned because the Time Lord, however regardless of the keen wait, rankings have been disappointing.

An insider informed The Solar: ‘Beeb bosses have been hoping the downturn in rankings in the direction of the top of the final collection was simply the novelty of Jodie’s arrival sporting off a little bit.

Dangerous night time: Regardless of its recognition and visitor stars, the sci-fi collection attracted the worst rankings ever recorded, with lower than 5 million viewers tuning in

‘However the truth that the brand new season appears to have fared even worse may have them worrying whether or not it has much less to do with who performs the Time Lord, and indicators of a better drawback with the present. ‘

The insider added: ‘In any case, the debut episode aired in a day when many individuals have been nonetheless off work and college, so ought to have attracted a extra substantial viewers.’

MailOnline have contacted BBC representatives for remark.

The primary of a two-part episode kicked off with a serious twist on New Years Day, as The Grasp made an epic return.

The episode noticed the TARDIS workforce attempt to monitor down aliens who have been concentrating on MI6 brokers, nevertheless it appeared they have been coming from a risk far nearer to The Physician’s house.

Physician Who Series 12 continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.

Twist: The primary of a two-part episode kicked off with a serious twist on New Years Day, as The Grasp made an epic return