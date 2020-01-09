Doctor Who reveals episodes 4, 5 and 6 titles as the Judoon return

Sizzling off the dramatic occasions of Spyfall, collection twelve of Physician Who isn’t losing any time with one other iconic adversary simply across the nook.

Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Physician is about to go face-to-face with the formidable Judoon, as confirmed by the titles of episodes 4, 5 and 6, not too long ago revealed within the newest challenge of Physician Who Journal.

Episode 4 is known as Nikola Tesla’s Evening of Terror and has the next synopsis connected:

“The time: the earliest years of the 20th century. The place: New York City. Inventor Nikola Tesla is at war with his rival Thomas Edison. However, there’s an even greater threat in their midst…”

Episode 5 sees the return of the present’s resident alien police drive, titled Fugitive of the Judoon:

“Stomping their way into present-day Gloucester, the Judoon are on the hunt for someone on the run. Who is this fugitive? And why are these alien mercenaries after them?”

Lastly, episode six is titled Praxeus and comes with one other cryptic tease of what we will anticipate:

“The Doctor and her friends split up to investigate multiple mysteries across planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity…”

The third episode of collection twelve, Orphan 55, airs this Sunday and followers can get a sneak peek at what it has in retailer courtesy of the official Physician Who YouTube channel:

Physician Who continues on BBC One at 7.10pm on Sunday 12th January