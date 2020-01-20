Doctor who said he was a spiritual healer sexually assaulted receptionist during appointment

A weight reduction physician who claimed to be a non secular healer sexually assaulted a receptionist, 41, who he claimed he might assist get pregnant after she spend 15 years making an attempt for a child.

Stephanie Chambers, who’s bravely waived her proper to anonymity, had been determined to begin a household along with her associate of 20 years and undergone gruelling fertility therapies however nothing had labored.

So when Dr. Behrouz Alidoost, a trusted colleague on the Nationwide Slimming Clinic, provided her a therapeutic session he promised may assist her have a child she jumped on the probability.

Alidoost (left, outdoors Newcastle Crown Courtroom) pulled down the underwear of Stephanie Chambers (proper) and sexually assaulted her after claiming he might assist her conceive

However as a substitute of treating her serial intercourse pest Alidoost, who has now been jailed for offences towards Stephanie and two different victims, advised her she had a blockage in her womb and subjected her to a sickening ordeal.

Stephanie, 41, of Southhampton, stated: ‘Alidoost was somebody who had labored for my firm for a very long time.

‘I had no cause to not belief him. I used to be speaking to him about my fertility issues and he stated he was a non secular healer and will assist. I had all the time been thinking about holistic remedy and noticed no cause to not agree.

‘As soon as we had completed work for the day we went right into a room and I lay down on a remedy mattress. At first he put his palms above my physique and stated he was wafting away dangerous power. He advised me I had a blockage in my womb.

‘However then he requested me questions on my intercourse life, put his palms in my knickers and sexually assaulted me.

‘I simply froze. I used to be considering of all of the issues I would do to get out of there however my physique wasn’t working.

Aldisoot (pictured, left, after his arrest) has been jailed for 2 years for his assault on Stephanie Chambers (proper) and two others

‘At first I attempted to dam it from my thoughts, however a number of days later I realised how critical it was and advised senior administration.’

Alidoost, from north London, was reported to the Basic Medical Council in 2016 and struck off after a misconduct listening to in Manchester.

He has now been jailed for 2 years at Newcastle Crown Courtroom after two different victims got here ahead to police.

Stephanie had been contacted by an officer who requested her about her case, and he or she made the courageous determination to press expenses.

She added: ‘I used to be so glad after I was known as by the police. I advised them I had been enthusiastic about reporting him for some time, and I wished him to be delivered to justice for what he had executed to me and different girls.

‘After I found I wasn’t the one sufferer, I felt dangerous for them, but additionally a way of reduction as a part of me had felt I used to be responsible. Understanding there have been different victims made me realise this was not the case.

‘I’m talking out as a result of I need girls to know this type of behaviour is incorrect, it’s unlawful and needs to be reported to the police.

‘Whereas he was treating me he was asking me questions on my intercourse life but additionally my well being and even my mum, who had died some years earlier than. I used to be considering, possibly that is regular. Nevertheless it wasn’t regular in any respect. He was doing it for his personal sexual gratification.’

After the assault Stephanie’s relationship along with her associate of 20 years irreparably broke down and so they cut up up.

Determined to not lose her house after all the pieces she’d been by she purchased him out with the assistance of her brother, however was left financially worse off.

She additionally misplaced a lot weight her family and friends thought she was sick. However she says she is set to not let the assault outline her, has moved on along with her life and now has a brand new associate.

The court docket heard how Alidoost, who pleaded responsible to 6 expenses of sexual assault, advised Stephanie she had an offended womb, requested her to offer him a therapeutic massage in return after which hugged her and ‘nuzzled’ into her neck as she was leaving the room.

Anothony Dunne, prosecuting, stated: ‘She felt, unexpectedly, the defendant pulling her underwear down, with out asking permission first.

‘She, at that time, did not know what to assume. She stated she felt uncomfortable. She did not know what to do. He tried to reassure her, saying, “it’s okay, it’s okay”.’

Mr Dunne stated Alidoost then began asking invasive questions on her intercourse life. Sentencing, Choose Penny Moreland advised Alidoost: ‘You have been, till you pleaded responsible, a person of excellent character, as one would count on from somebody who was a licensed medical practitioner but it surely was that very standing that allowed you to commit these offences.

‘The suitable punishment in your offending can solely be achieved by speedy custody.’

Alidoost was additionally ordered to signal the intercourse offenders register and abide by the phrases of a sexual hurt prevention order, which prevents him providing various therapies until authorised by the Basic Medical Council, for ten years.

His barrister Gavin Doig had advised the court docket: ‘He’s exhibiting some understanding of his fault and acknowledges the misery and shock prompted to his victims by his behaviour.’