Doctor Who sees the shock return of a classic foe in opening episode

Physician Who collection 12 kicked 2020 off with a bang because of new episode Spyfall – Half One, which noticed Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and her TARDIS workforce taking over mysterious new aliens as they focused secret brokers across the globe.

Nonetheless, because the episode continued it turned clear that there was another get together pulling the strings – and within the stunning closing moments of the episode, it seems that one of many Physician’s oldest foes had been the actual risk all alongside.

Look away now when you haven’t watched the episode but, as a result of we’re coping with spoilers hereon out…

Sure, on the shut of the episode it’s revealed that the Physician’s previous ally ‘O’, aka Horizon Watcher (performed by Sacha Dhawan), is none apart from evil Time Lord The Grasp – final seen apparently dying within the type of Michelle Gomez’s incarnation Missy.

Right here, the Grasp was unmasked after a stray remark about his lack of sporting skill.

“Got me – well done,” he tells the Physician. “I said look for the spymaster – or should I say, Spy Master…”

Because it seems, his ‘O’ spy codename was a joke on the Physician’s expense, prepared for her personal exclamation of shock, whereas the actual Horizon Watcher – whose physique The Grasp appears to have changed – was murdered and shrunk through the usage of the Tissue Compression Eliminator, a bit of tech utilized by incarnations of the Grasp within the basic collection.

“I’m her best enemy – call me Master,” Dhawan’s villain tells the befuddled TARDIS workforce. “Me and her, we go go way, way way back.”

Physician Who – Roger Delgado because the Grasp BBC

First performed by Roger Delgado, evil Time Lord the Grasp has lengthy been a thorn within the facet of the Physician, with current incarnations (just like the Physician, he/she will change his/her face) together with Derek Jacobi, John Simm and Michelle Gomez.

And talking at a current screening of Spyfall – Half One, Jodie Whittaker revealed simply how nervous the workforce had been at revealing this closely-kept secret, with Dhawan’s casting within the collection not revealed earlier than the episode’s airing.

“We were sat waiting and obviously the sprinting [line comes] and then the reveal,” Whittaker instructed the gang.

“And because the facade begins to disintegrate… after which the Grasp seems along with his good line and an excellent use of a pause, I heard you go and that was simply… that’s why it’s so ace to look at it for the primary time with an viewers

“But yeah, it’s massive and I suppose the questions will keep coming!”

“Sacha Dhawan… amazing!” added showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“You wait ‘til you see him in episode two.”

For now, although, followers had been left with the sight of Dhawan’s Grasp teleporting away, leaving the TARDIS workforce to their doom in an exploding airplane whereas the Physician was transported to a wierd alien panorama, the Grasp’s evil plan nonetheless unexplained as he makes his subsequent transfer.

However earlier than that, he left the Physician just a little meals for thought…

“One last thing, something you should know in the second before you die,” Dhawan’s Grasp says.

“Everything you think you know is a lie.”

So what’s the Grasp’s plan? How did he survive what occurred to his Missy persona? Will Sacha Dhawan be the principle villain of the brand new collection? And what “lies” has the Physician been believing?

Solely time (and area) will inform – however at the least we have now lower than every week to see what occurs subsequent…

Physician Who continues on Sunday fifth January at 7pm