Doctor Who series 12: Could another classic monster be returning?

After the 2018 collection largely ignored traditional villains and monsters, Physician Who’s present run goes all-out.

Following on from 2019’s Dalek New 12 months’s particular we’ve already seen the return of the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) and have been teased comebacks for the rhino-like Judoon and the Cybermen. However may there be one other traditional alien foe coming again to the BBC sci-fi collection?

That’s the query on our lips after eagle-eyed followers observed one thing attention-grabbing in an image for upcoming episode Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror. As revealed in among the teaser footage for the story, the Physician quickly discovers some otherworldly tech and species are concerned in Tesla and Edison’s battle over electrical currents, together with some interesting-looking weapons.

However the machine Jodie Whittaker’s holding on this image is extra acquainted than most – as a result of it’s kind of precisely the identical design because the Silurian “heat ray”, a weapon utilized by Physician Who’s reptilian baddies (and typically allies) sporadically since 2010 once they returned to the collection in The Hungry Earth/Chilly Blood.

A Silurian weapon from Physician Who (BBC)

You may see it in motion on the correct of the picture under, in addition to the above shot from the Physician Who Visible Dictionary, which supplies a great profile shot of the weapon.

The Silurians in Physician Who (BBC)

So is that this meant to be a Silurian weapon? And does this imply that Homo Reptilia will make their grand return in collection 12?

Effectively, probably not. Regardless of its an identical form the weapon Whittaker’s Physician is holding is painted and styled barely in another way with a bigger emitter on the tip (although it seems prefer it may simply be taped on), which may point out that it’s speculated to be a distinct piece of expertise.

In any case, it appears unlikely that an episode already together with shapeshifting alien foes and two established historic figures would have a lot time to incorporate one other species just like the Silurians anyway, so it would simply be a case of the Physician Who manufacturing crew reusing an previous mould for a minor prop.

Then once more, it’s price noting that present showrunner Chris Chibnall really wrote the episodes the place the new-look Silurians and their weapons first appeared, so it’s laborious to think about that he wouldn’t have observed the similarity. And given what number of new props Physician Who has to make each week anyway, why would they determine to reuse simply this one?

For now, it’s a thriller – perhaps Tesla found Silurian tech and tailored it to his personal work? That might cowl all bases – and we’ll have to attend till episode 4 airs to seek out out the complete reality. And primarily based on that complete hypercube concept we mentioned the opposite week, this may transform a purple herring anyway…

Physician Who continues this Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One